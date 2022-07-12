It’s finally Prime Day, and there’s no better time of year to get your hands on the latest gadgets you’ve been eyeing, at a discounted price. There are already some great Prime Day deals to choose from, but if you’re on the lookout for a new hair dryer, we’ve got the deal for you right here.

This Shark is a fantastic alternative to the leading brand, leaving you with soft, silky hair. The Shark HyperAIR Hair Dryer would normally cost you $179 but you can grab it today for $159, , which you could spend on some cute hair accessories or styling products.

Why you should buy the Shark HyperAIR Hair Dryer

The best hair dryers around banish bad hair days to history, leaving you with sleek, silky hair and eliminating frizz and flyaways. Though you might have been holding out for a Dyson hair dryer deal, the Shark HyperAIR is an excellent alternative, reducing the risk of heat damage and leaving your hair looking beautiful.

You’ve already invested in the best electric toothbrush to protect your smile, so why not invest in a new hairdryer to do the same for your hair? The Shark HyperAIR’s IQ technology combines high-velocity heated air and ionized air, measuring heat output up to 1,000 times per second to ensure a consistent temperature and reduce heat damage. This hair dryer also has smart dual optical sensors that automatically recognize your style and intelligently optimize hear and airflow to suit your hair style and type. Unlike some ultra-powerful hair dryers, which can often leave you feeling like you’ve been through the dryer, there are three heat and airflow settings to choose from, so you can increase or decrease the temperature and flow manually, selecting low, medium, or high settings.

Air drying your hair often results in frizz and flyaways, but with the Shark HyperAIR, a negative ion generator smooths hair, leaving it looking healthy and shiny. For finishing your style there’s a cool shot button to close the cuticle and smooth your hair for a silky finish. The hair dryer also comes with the Shark IQ Styling Concentrator, which attaches to the end of the dryer and directs heat and airflow more precisely, for targeted drying and smoothing — great for that bouncy blow out.

This hair dryer is ideal for all hair types, from straight to wavy and curly, and fine to thick — and there are auto presets for each hair type, to ensure your style always looks perfect. It’s also pretty lightweight, coming in at under 2 pounds, so it’s ideal to chuck into a suitcase, weekend bag, or gym bag.

Whether you rock waves, curls, or a sleek, straight style, enjoy good hair days every day with this Prime Day deal, which will leave your hair looking and feeling nourished, healthy, and shiny. Now all you need are the best sleep gadgets, as getting a great night’s sleep is good news for your skin, hair, and nails.

This offer is one of the best-value Walmart Prime Day deals around right now, but it won’t stick around forever, so make sure you snap it up if it’s the one for you!

