Amazon slashes the price of the Shark ION F80 cordless stick vacuum by $150

Vacuuming may not be anyone’s favorite activity but it could be less of a drag with the right vacuum. A hands-free clean may be possible with a robot vacuum but then again, our floors aren’t the only things in our home that are prone to dust, allergens, or debris. A cordless vacuum like the Shark ION F80 may just be what you need. This way, you can make room for a versatile clean without worrying about tripping on those wires. If you’re holding back because of its $450 list price, Amazon has got it on sale for $150 less, plus the chance to slash off another $50 with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The Shark ION F80 provides you with an all-around clean that comes with its ability to transform to a handheld vac along with DuoClean technology. With just one push of a button, you can take cleaning above the floor and maximize its applicability on multiple surfaces such as upholstery. DuoClean technology, on the other hand, complements its powerful suction with two brushrolls on its powerhead designed to pick up fine dust to large debris on either carpeted or hard bare floors. And with more than a few attachments, ground-in dirt and pet hair won’t stand a chance.

As a stick vacuum, Shark’s ION F80 is more than capable of extending your reach. With MultiFLEX technology in place, the wand bends to get to all those hard-to-reach areas while its weight at 8.51 pounds, won’t make it unwieldy when you’re dusting off those ceilings of yours. Moreover, you can rest assured that those dust bunnies can no longer seek refuge in the dark with headlights on the cleaning head to enhance your visibility.

Shark’s ION F80 even goes above and beyond what you expect from a typical cordless vacuum. Cordless convenience not only translates to saving your back from crouching down to unplug and plug, but with two removable and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries, you can get vacuuming done right in one go. Each power pack can get you up to 40 minutes of runtime (ion power mode, measured while using as a hand vacuum), and you’ll only need to stop and swap it out while you leave the other unused one charging.

Fingertip controls are readily accessible on the handle, allowing you to seamlessly switch through modes as well as adjust the suction setting. Its 0.3-quart dust bin can easily be emptied from the bottom while the freestanding vacuum itself makes for compact storage as you can practically fold it over. Clean high and low with the Shark ION F80 available for just $300 on Amazon.

