Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon Black Friday deal: Save 50 percent on the Shark ION robot vacuum

Jenifer Calle
By
shark ion r85 robot vacuum black friday amazon

A robot vacuum is an easy way to keep your home clean and comfortable without having to do too much work. Programmable floor-cleaning robots save you time by allowing you to schedule when you want them to run using your phone or via voice control. While there are a lot robot vacuums to choose from, such as the popular iRobot Roomba, they often come with a steep price tag. If you’re considering investing in an affordable robot vacuum this season, the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum is on sale this Black Friday on Amazon.

The Shark Ion robot R85 with Wi-Fi is 50 percent off on Amazon today, saving you a whopping $200 from its retail price of $400. This offer is perfect for someone who wants to maintain the cleanliness of their home with a budget-friendly robot vacuum that doesn’t compromise on quality. The Shark Ion R85 is an Amazon’s Choice product, and its high performance will relieve you of tiresome housework.

Some of its cool features include the user-friendly Shark app for vacuum control, scheduling, and notifications that let you know if something’s not right. Once connected to Wi-Fi, the app also tells you the vacuum’s history, so you know when it ran and for how long. Use Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on your robot vacuum or schedule what time and day you want it to run and you won’t have to think about it again.

It’s three times more powerful suction is equivalent to the Roomba 690’s. It also has an XL dustbin to suck up all that extra unwanted dust and dander.If you’re hoping to snag a quality vacuum cleaner for a Black Friday price, this robot vacuum is your best bet. Treat yourself this holiday season with a bot that will give you that extra helping hand you need at home for just a fraction of the price.

Buy Now

More Black Friday Shark Vacuum Deals

Shark Rocket TruePet Ultra-Light Vacuum (HV322) — $130
shark ion r85 robot vacuum black friday amazon rocket truepet

If you’re looking for other great offers on discounted vacuums, Amazon is slashing the price on the Shark Rocket TruePet ultralight corded bagless vacuum by $150 from its usual price of $280. This vacuum can convert to a hand vacuum and comes with a pet tool and hard floor hero attachment that’s perfect for homes with pets.

Buy Now

Shark Rocket DuoClean ultralight corded bagless vacuum — $149
shark ion r85 robot vacuum black friday amazon rocket duoclean

Shark Ninja is also offering a sweet discount on its Shark Rocket DuoClean ultralight corded bagless vacuum built for carpet and hardwood floors. This lift-away hand vacuum is normally priced at $300, so this is a nice $151 saving.

Buy Now

Looking for information about the best deals? Find more from our Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals pages.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Walmart Black Friday deals in 2018
amazon black friday deals 2
Smart Home

All the best Amazon Black Friday deals for 2018

Amazon may be an online-only retailer, but that doesn’t mean its Black Friday sales are anything to sniff at. In fact, due to its online status, Amazon has huge flexibility with the range of products and deals it can offer. Here's our…
Posted By Bruce Brown
cheap vacuum cleaners
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out 12 great vacuum cleaner deals available on Amazon right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
target black friday deals 14819491211 525769fa19 k
Deals

Target’s Black Friday deals for 2018

The mega-retailer opens its doors to the most competitive shoppers at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 22, and signs indicate that the retailer means business this year. We've sifted through all of the deals, from consumer electronics to small…
Posted By Bruce Brown
iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum irobot roomba deals
Deals

This Black Friday Roomba deal gets you a robot vacuum at a dirt cheap price

If you're looking to pick up some robotic vacuum technology for cheap this Black Friday, the Roomba 675 is your best bet since it's on sale on Amazon right now. It can integrate with your smart home flawlessly.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Bang & Olufsen Black Friday
Deals

Bang & Olufsen Black Friday sale: Save up to $100 on headphones and speakers

Bang & Olufsen is a lesser-known maker of high-end audio tech, and through Cyber Monday a handful of its great headphones and speakers are on sale. These Black Friday deals take as much as $XX/XX percent off some new wireless audio devices.
Posted By Lucas Coll
black friday deals 2018 post feature
Deals

The best Black Friday tech deals from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are offering the best online Black Friday deals, and we've worked hard gathering all of those sweet savings into one convenient location. Get them before their gone!
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
audio technica ath m50xbt review headphones mem 2
Home Theater

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals

With fantastic deals on some of the best models out there, Black Friday is the perfect time to look for your next pair of headphones. From sports-focused to hi-fi, here are the best options we've found, for your listening pleasure.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff