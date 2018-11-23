Share

The Shark Ion robot R85 with Wi-Fi is 50 percent off on Amazon today, saving you a whopping $200 from its retail price of $400. This offer is perfect for someone who wants to maintain the cleanliness of their home with a budget-friendly robot vacuum that doesn’t compromise on quality. The Shark Ion R85 is an Amazon’s Choice product, and its high performance will relieve you of tiresome housework.

Some of its cool features include the user-friendly Shark app for vacuum control, scheduling, and notifications that let you know if something’s not right. Once connected to Wi-Fi, the app also tells you the vacuum’s history, so you know when it ran and for how long. Use Alexa or Google Assistant to turn on your robot vacuum or schedule what time and day you want it to run and you won’t have to think about it again.

It’s three times more powerful suction is equivalent to the Roomba 690’s. It also has an XL dustbin to suck up all that extra unwanted dust and dander.If you’re hoping to snag a quality vacuum cleaner for a Black Friday price, this robot vacuum is your best bet. Treat yourself this holiday season with a bot that will give you that extra helping hand you need at home for just a fraction of the price.

More Black Friday Shark Vacuum Deals

If you’re looking for other great offers on discounted vacuums, Amazon is slashing the price on the Shark Rocket TruePet ultralight corded bagless vacuum by $150 from its usual price of $280. This vacuum can convert to a hand vacuum and comes with a pet tool and hard floor hero attachment that’s perfect for homes with pets.

Shark Ninja is also offering a sweet discount on its Shark Rocket DuoClean ultralight corded bagless vacuum built for carpet and hardwood floors. This lift-away hand vacuum is normally priced at $300, so this is a nice $151 saving.

