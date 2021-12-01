For those who need help in maintaining a spotless floor, you should have taken advantage of this year’s Cyber Monday robot vacuum deals. If you missed the offers, the good news is that some of the best Cyber Monday deals for the cleaning devices are still available, such as Walmart’s $40 discount for the Shark ION robot vacuum that brings its price down to $159, from its original price of $199. It might be a mistake that the price cut is still online, so you might want to click that Buy Now button immediately as the deal could be taken down at any moment.

If you’ve already got your hands full with all the other chores in the house, it would be a great idea to invest in the Shark ION robot vacuum. With its powerful suction and a tri-brush system that includes side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll, the robot vacuum will be able to pick up all dirt and debris on all the types of floors around your home. You don’t have to replace its brushes whenever it moves between carpets and tiles, nor to equip it with special attachments so that it will be able to clean corners and edges. The Shark ION robot vacuum’s brushes all work together for a deep clean of your house’s entire floor.

Take control of the Shark ION robot vacuum’s cleaning schedule through the SharkClean app, through which you can start and stop the cleaning process. You can also set when you want the robot vacuum to clean, such as specific times and on certain days of the week. You can also connect the robot vacuum to your home’s Wi-Fi network and other smart home devices, so that you can use Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to order it to start cleaning via voice commands.

The runtime of the Shark ION robot vacuum is 120 minutes on a single charge, which is on par with most of the best robot vacuums. This should be enough time for the robot vacuum to go through most homes. Once its job is done, or when its battery is running low, the robot vacuum will automatically return to its charging dock, where it will wait for the next command to clean, or recharge itself so that it can go back to where it left off.

With its slim and low profile, the Shark ION robot vacuum can slip under furniture and clean areas that are hard to reach and out of sight, so even the dirt and debris that you don’t see are picked up. It’s also equipped with a variety of sensors that will help it clean your home without incidents, such as cliff sensors that prevent it from falling down the stairs and ledges, and bumper sensors that will prevent collisions and situations where the robot vacuum gets stuck.

