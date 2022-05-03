Walmart has a Shark robot vacuum for only $144 today

To get some help in maintaining a clean home, you should think about investing in robot vacuum deals. iRobot’s Roomba is perhaps the most popular brand among robot vacuums, but it’s not the only one out there. If you’d like to check out alternatives to iRobot Roomba deals, you should take a look at Walmart’s $55 discount for the Shark ION robot vacuum, which brings the cleaning device’s price down to an even more affordable $144 from its original price of $199.

The Shark ION robot vacuum features a tri-brush system that combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll that can challenge the best robot vacuums in the ability to pick up dirt and debris from all kinds of surfaces, including along corners and edges. The robot vacuum comes with sensors that will prevent it from falling down ledges and stairs, stop it from damaging walls and furniture, and allow it to escape from situations when it gets stuck, so you don’t have to worry about having to oversee it while it does its job. Shark applies rigorous testing on its products, so you’re sure that the robot vacuum will provide a reliable clean whenever you activate it.

You can start and stop the cleaning schedule of the Shark ION robot vacuum through the SharkClean app, or by using voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. The robot vacuum can last for 2 hours on a single charge, which will allow it to cover a significant area before it needs to recharge. With its low profile, it will be able to slip under furniture for a thorough clean even in places that you can’t see.

There’s no shame in needing assistance in keeping your floor spotless, so if you need help, you should take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Shark ION robot vacuum. The cleaning device is currently available from the retailer for just $144, down $55 from its original price of $199. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so you have to hurry if you don’t want to miss out. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get your own Shark ION robot vacuum for this special price.

