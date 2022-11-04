Shoppers looking to purchase a robot vacuum gravitate toward Roomba deals due to the popularity of iRobot’s cleaning devices, but you should definitely give other brands a chance. That’s especially true when you’re in line to enjoy savings, such as with Walmart’s $111 discount for the Shark ION robot vacuum that nearly halves its price to $139 from $250. We’re not sure when this deal will end though, so if you’re thinking about making this purchase, you should decide now as the robot vacuum may be back to its normal price tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Shark ION robot vacuum

If you need help keeping your floors clean, then you can’t go wrong with the Shark ION robot vacuum. It’s designed with a Tri-Brush System, which combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll. These allow the robot vacuum to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from different surfaces, as well as those that are stuck to walls’ edges and in hard-to-reach corners. Sensor technology is an important consideration, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum — Shark’s sensors are as sophisticated as the best robot vacuums, as they will prevent the device from falling down ledges and stairs, and from damaging furniture and walls, while also allowing it to escape when it’s stuck somewhere in your home.

You can get the Shark ION robot vacuum to start and stop cleaning through the SharkClean app, where you can also schedule it to run at specific times and days. You can also use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to activate the device. The Shark ION robot vacuum can clean for up to two hours on a single charge, which should be enough time to cover a significant portion of your home, if not the entirety of it.

iRobot's Roomba is not the only brand to consider when browsing robot vacuum deals, as there are other offers that provide amazing value like Walmart's $111 price cut for the Shark ION robot vacuum. The device is down to a very affordable $139 from its original price of $250

