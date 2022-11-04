 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Shark robot vacuum just got a big discount – now just $139

Aaron Mamiit
By
Shark ION Robot Vacuum AV751 Wi-Fi Connected

Shoppers looking to purchase a robot vacuum gravitate toward Roomba deals due to the popularity of iRobot’s cleaning devices, but you should definitely give other brands a chance. That’s especially true when you’re in line to enjoy savings, such as with Walmart’s $111 discount for the Shark ION robot vacuum that nearly halves its price to $139 from $250. We’re not sure when this deal will end though, so if you’re thinking about making this purchase, you should decide now as the robot vacuum may be back to its normal price tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Shark ION robot vacuum

Shark vac under sofa.

If you need help keeping your floors clean, then you can’t go wrong with the Shark ION robot vacuum. It’s designed with a Tri-Brush System, which combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll. These allow the robot vacuum to pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from different surfaces, as well as those that are stuck to walls’ edges and in hard-to-reach corners. Sensor technology is an important consideration, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum — Shark’s sensors are as sophisticated as the best robot vacuums, as they will prevent the device from falling down ledges and stairs, and from damaging furniture and walls, while also allowing it to escape when it’s stuck somewhere in your home.

You can get the Shark ION robot vacuum to start and stop cleaning through the SharkClean app, where you can also schedule it to run at specific times and days. You can also use voice commands with Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant to activate the device. The Shark ION robot vacuum can clean for up to two hours on a single charge, which should be enough time to cover a significant portion of your home, if not the entirety of it.

iRobot’s Roomba is not the only brand to consider when browsing robot vacuum deals, as there are other offers that provide amazing value like Walmart’s $111 price cut for the Shark ION robot vacuum. The device is down to a very affordable $139 from its original price of $250, and it’s catching the attention of a lot of shoppers. That’s why we don’t expect this discount to last long, so you’ll want to complete the transaction to buy the Shark ION robot vacuum as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

The 55-inch Samsung Frame TV just got an unbelievable discount
SAMSUNG 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame Smart TV on living room wall showing a nature scene.
Latest MacBook Air just got a $100 price cut at Amazon
Apple's M2 MacBook Air is super thin and light.
Save $350 on the 48-inch LG C2 OLED 4K TV at this retailer today
An African landscape on the LG C2 OLED.
Cheap 15-inch laptop: this Windows machine is $139 today
Gateway Ultra Slim laptops.
The new Fitbit Sense 2 fitness tracker smartwatch is $100 off
The Fitbit Sense 2 lying sideways in moss.
Don’t miss your chance to get this Lenovo gaming laptop for $550
lenovo ideapad gaming 3i deal october 2022
The best Black Friday monitor deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021
The best Black Friday tablet deals for 2022
The iPad Pro on a desk next to a stylus and AirPods.
Save $950 on this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3070
alienware m15 2019 review 1
Forget iPad: This Samsung tablet is $109 right now
samsung galaxy tab a7 lite deal walmart november 2022 lifestyle
These Sony noise-canceling headphones are 51% off today
Sony's WH-XB910N noise-canceling wireless headphones.
Samsung’s smart refrigerator just got a massive price cut
Samsung Smart Refrigerator placed within a kitchen environment.
This HP Pavilion Laptop deal cuts the price nearly in half
Front angle of the HP Pavilion 15-inch laptop against a white background.