Black Friday deals are here early with one of the best robot vacuums out there right now — the Shark Ion — down to just $144 at Walmart. It’s all part of the Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now. A saving of $55, it’s a pretty sweet time to enjoy the advantages of not having to vacuum your home yourself so often. As always with these great deals, you’ll need to be quick though as stock is very likely to be strictly limited. You won’t want to miss out on this offer.

Offering many of the features you’d expect from the best robot vacuums out there, the Shark Ion has a Tri-Brush system that means it combines side brushes, channel brushes, and a multi-surface brush roll. For you, that means it tackles dirt and debris highly effectively. Whether it’s tackling standard surfaces, corners, or edges, it gets the job done well. The robot is smart too being able to sense ledges and stairs, as well as avoiding damaging furniture and walls by maneuvering around any situations where it might get stuck.

Alongside that, the SharkClean app means you can easily start it or stop it from your smartphone, as well as schedule it to clean up when you’re not around. There are easy voice controls too courtesy of Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support so you’re always in charge. With such features, it almost makes vacuuming fun as you can treat it like a game rather than a tedious chore.

Ordinarily priced at $199, the Shark Ion robot vacuum is down to just $144 for a limited time only at Walmart. That’s a fantastic price for a hugely helpful tool at home. Snap it up now while stocks last.

