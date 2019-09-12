The iRobot Roomba may be the most popular name when it comes to robot vacuums, but it’s not the only player in the game. There is a myriad of less expensive alternatives on the market that can deliver comparable cleaning prowess. An excellent option is the Shark Ion Dual-Action RV720, and it’s currently discounted on Amazon for 31% less than its standard price.

The Shark Ion RV720 would normally cost you $350, but with Amazon’s deal, you can have it for only $240. An additional $50 can also be taken off instantly upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa application, which brings the final sale price to $190.

With this Shark robot, no mess is left behind. This is all thanks to its brush roll system with helix-patterned high-tensile bristles that effectively pick up and capture dust, hair, and allergens. And with an innovative self-grooming system, the brush roll can manage tangled hair, string, and fibers on its own. The dust bin can be easily detached for quick and no-mess emptying.

Compact and low on profile, the RV720 can easily glide below furniture to ensure thorough cleaning on any spot. It’s also equipped with two side brushes to tackle hard-to-reach edges and corners. From carpets to hard floors, this robot ensures that every step of the room is taken care of.

Shark integrated smart sensors to the robot vacuum to allow seamless navigation around your home. Proximity sensors are also added to assess and avoid surrounding obstacles. The robot can even stay away from certain areas if you wish to. Simply set up the BotBoundary strips (up to 9 feet with connectors) to create no-go zones.

The RV720 is designed with control buttons on top for on-the-spot cleaning. There’s also a remote control that you can use to schedule recurring cleaning sessions for each day of the week. In terms of battery, Shark estimates it to deliver over an hour of cleaning time. When low on juice, it will automatically return to the dock for a recharge.

Make floor cleaning easier and more efficient with the help of the Shark Ion Dual-Action RV720. With it in your home, you’ll have more time for relevant and meaningful activities. Order it today on Walmart at a discounted price of $240.

