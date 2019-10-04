Amazon rolls out a $170 discount on the Shark ION Robot Vacuum S87

Maintaining your home can be a full-time job but living in this modern era has made it easier for us to call in reinforcements. With a robot vacuum, the pain of regular upkeep can be greatly reduced, however it isn’t just our floors that need dusting off. Luckily, an automated yet versatile clean is possible with the Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 and Amazon a putting a cherry on top by rolling out a $170 discount that makes it available for just $330 instead of $500.

Shark’s ION S87 scores a nearly perfect 4 out of 5-star rating in our review and gives you a bang for your buck as you are actually getting two vacuums for the price of one. The Shark ION R85 robot vacuum alone would typically set you back $400 while the Shark ION W1 handheld retails for $130, and so this bundle option yields you a total of $200 worth of savings.

If you’re familiar with Shark’s RV750 series, the R85 boasts three times more suction power when max mode is employed. Its self-cleaning brush roll and dual side-spinning brushes do a good job of trapping debris and pet hair into its extra-large dirt cup as it glides on either carpet or hard floors, under furniture, and also takes on those filthy corners. Equipped with Smart Sensor Navigation 2.0, it can steer clear of obstacles and stairs, and also prevent itself from getting stuck — while you can take advantage of the bot-boundary strip included to set no-go zones.

Programming the R85 is easy as you can opt to approach it the old-fashioned way by simply touching the “Clean” button atop the vacuum or schedule a clean from anywhere through the Shark Robot app on your smartphone. Once connected to Wi-Fi, this Shark ION robot vac would also respond to voice commands with either Alexa or any Google Assistant-enabled device.

Since vacuuming is a chore we would want to get out of the way in the least amount of time, your efficiency is doubled as you can entrust your floors to the R85 while you proceed to clean other surfaces like curtains, upholstery, or even your car with the ultra-lightweight W1. Before you second-guess its compact frame, quick cleanups are effortlessly manageable with the handheld vac’s high-speed, brushless motor that provides an unbelievable suction power while an optimal clean is achievable with the onboard set of attachments like the multi-surface pet tool and crevice tool.

Both of Shark’s R85 and W1 vacuums guarantee cordless convenience for an expected runtime of about 60 minutes which could be less than what other units can offer but fairly longer compared to some stick vacuums that typically go for 40 minutes more or less. And when you’re all done, both vacuums can conveniently be stowed in the same dock to recharge.

The Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 certainly makes an all-around clean less complicated as it combines two smart innovations together. Gear up and lock in your end of the deal while it is on sale for only $330 on Amazon.

