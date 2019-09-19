The right robot vacuum can help lessen the burden of house chores, but it can’t clean areas that are off the floor. That’s not a problem with the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87, our pick for the most versatile robotic vacuum. Amazon has it on sale right now, slashing its price from $500 to $340. This robot vacuum deal may even include an additional $50 off upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa Card application. We also spotted a Roomba discount that you might want to check out.

The Shark Ion S87 is a two-in-one cleaning system consisting of a high-performance robot vacuum (R85) and a built-in handheld vacuum (W1). With it in your home, you can easily tackle messes both on floors and above-floor areas. Bring your cleaning regimen to new heights by getting one for your home today.

Shark kicked things up a notch with the R85 robot by giving it three times more suction power than the RV750. It uses a self-cleaning brush roll and dual spinning side brushes to effectively capture debris and pet hair from carpets, floors, and corners. There’s a smart sensor to guide the robot for seamless navigation around your home as well as an included bot-boundary strip if you want to create no-go zones.

Controlling this Shark Ion robot vacuum can be done in a variety of ways. You can simply touch the “Clean” button on top of the vacuum or use the Shark Robot app to schedule cleaning anywhere through your smartphone. It can also connect to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device which allows for voice-activated operation.

While the robot works, you can take care of cleaning the curtain, the couch, or even your car with the ultra-lightweight W1. This handheld vacuum has an unbelievable suction power and an easy-to-empty dust bin for hygienic dirt disposal. You can swap out the included multi-surface pet tool and crevice tool attachments for optimal cleaning.

The robot and handheld vacuums are claimed to deliver about one hour of cleaning power, which is less than what other units can offer. What’s convenient, however, is that both vacuums go to the same dock when it’s time for storage or recharge.

Why go through the hassle of shopping for separate handheld and robot vacuums when you can conveniently have both in one cleaning system? Make home cleaning a little less complicated and order the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaning System S87 today on Amazon at the discounted price of $340.

