Some of the best cordless vacuums are those that can be turned into a handheld. But those vacuum cleaners are often stored in the broom closet and not as easy to reach. If you want something more suited for quick cleaning jobs, the Shark Ion W1 is a great option. This lightweight handheld vacuum is available on Best Buy today for $30 below its usual price.

You can get the graphite Shark Ion W1 on Best Buy at only $110 today. That is a great 21% discount off its usual $140. While you are at it, check out this discounted robot vacuum for a more convenient home cleaning experience.

Quickly take on everyday mess with the Shark Ion W1 or simply Wandavac. Weighing only 1.4 pounds, this ultralight handheld vacuum gives you incredible maneuverability while providing powerful suction. You can easily carry this cordless vacuum from room to room or to the car.

Pick up fine dust or large debris with ease thanks to the Shark Ion W1’s tapered nozzle. The Wandavac cordless handheld vacuum also comes with a duster crevice tool to better reach tight spaces. It also includes a multisurface pet vacuum tool which is designed to loosen pet hair from carpets and upholstery for more efficient cleaning.

Using the Shark Ion W1 can help keep your living space mostly free of allergens. It has a high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filter which traps harmful particles. And with the one-touch debris emptying system, you can make sure that all the dust, dirt, and dander you collected goes straight to the bin and not back to the air.

The lithium-ion battery in the Shark Wandavac provides you up to 10 minutes of continuous cleaning in one full charge. And when it runs out of juice, just place it in the Ion charging dock. It is designed for fast charging and for quick access to your handheld vacuum and its accessories.

Save $30 on the usually $140 Shark Ion W1 cordless handheld vacuum when you purchase it from Best Buy today. We do not know how long this deal will last, so hurry and order now.

