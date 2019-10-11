Amazon slashes the price of this Shark Rotator Lift-Away vacuum by $60

As much as vacuuming can be anyone’s least favorite activity, it remains to be an optimal solution for clean and breathable spaces. In truth, any vacuum may be up to the task, but if you want to get it done right once without having to make so many passes, investing in a versatile and highly maneuverable vacuum like the Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away (NV501) should serve you well. It would normally set you back by $300, but Amazon sweeps in right in time with a $60 discount that makes it available at just $240. You might even qualify to get another $50 slashed off once you are approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

This Shark Rotator upright vacuum is lightweight at just 15.5 pounds, its portability is all the more enhanced with a Lift-Away mechanism that allows you to convert this into a canister vacuum with just a push of a button. Its 2-in-1 functionality does not only let you take cleaning above the floor, but you’ll also won’t have to worry about switching gears as you go from carpet to hard bare floors. Moreover, with a ball-pivot head, you’ll easily be able to steer clear of furniture or whatever stands in your way and with LED headlights, nothing can stay hidden in the dark.

The onboard set of attachments equips you and maximizes the Shark NV501’s capacity for an all-around clean. The 8.5-foot hose will extend your reach while the crevice tool takes care of all those nooks and crannies. When your pet’s shedding gets out of hand, you can count on the motorized brush to free you from quite the hairy situation as it can be used on upholstery or the stairs. You’ll also be able to take advantage of the multiple angle/dusting brush, straight suction nozzle, and the canister caddy so you can take it all along with you.

Those suffering from allergies will get a break from sneezing as the NV501’s canister has three sets of filters. The foam and felt filter serves to protect its motor while the HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter is matched with an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology that guarantees 99% of dust and allergens does not get blown back out into the air. Its extra-large dirt cup supports an uninterrupted clean and can easily be emptied through the bottom.

The Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away (NV501) is not cordless but its 25-foot cord should give you enough coverage before you have to crouch down and change sockets. With more than a handful of customers happy with its user-friendly and relatively quiet operation, as well as its ergonomic design, its nearly perfect 4.4 out of 5-star rating on Amazon comes as no surprise. Get yourself a vacuum that boasts an incredible suction power from Amazon as you stand to get more than $60 worth of savings.

