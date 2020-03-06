Amazon slashes the price of Shark vacuums up to $161

While no one really looks forward to vacuuming, it can be less time consuming with a highly capable vacuum, that can suck up a handful of dirt in just one pass. Robot vacuums offer the modern-day convenience of a hands-free clean but, then again, our floors aren’t the only surfaces that get dusty. Upright vacuums may involve manual labor but you’ll at least be sure of a thorough clean as you capture all kinds of debris up high, down low, and everything in between. Shark is one of the leading brands you can expect to perform at a fairly affordable price. Right now, you can upgrade your cleaning arsenal and double up on savings when you order Shark’s Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet or ION F80 vacuums from Amazon. Get as much as $161 off instantly plus an additional $60 discount when you pay with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Shark Rotator TruePet Corded Vacuum — $250 ($150 Off)

Vacuums come in all shapes and sizes but if you’re living with a furry friend, you might as well get a unit that would help you manage all that shedding before it gets out of hand. Shark’s Rotator TruePet (NV752) won’t let you down with unfading powerful suction and an electric brush roll hiding under its cleaner head. It is a solid option for picking up pet hair and small to large debris from low to high carpets and hard floors. The Powered Lift-Away feature further boosts its versatility with the option to use the NV752 as a stick, canister, or handheld vac. You’ll also be equipped with more than a few attachments along with specialized pet tools to maximize its applicability on multiple surfaces as well.

Fingertip controls are strategically placed on the handle so you can effortlessly switch through any of its three modes. With its fully upright position, you’ll be able to utilize the dynamic swivel steering that enables you to easily maneuver around furniture or any other obstacle that stands in your way. The Shark NV752 is also able to transform itself into a slick stick vacuum for those times when you need to extend your reach and rid those ceiling fans and top shelves of pesky little dust bunnies. It may not truly make for a portable handheld vac, but you’ll pretty much get the same results using the above-floor mode. The device also has LED lights on both the handle and nozzle to enhance visibility.

Those suffering from asthma or allergies would be grateful that this Shark Rotator vacuum is armed with lifetime HEPA filters. It works hand in hand with an Anti-Allergen Complete Seal technology to prevent dust and allergens as little as 0.3 microns from being expelled back into the air. As for its 3.3-quart bin, your exposure to all that dust can be limited as it empties from the bottom. You can also access it from the top when necessary to remove caught-up debris.

The Shark Rotator Powered Lift-Away TruePet (NV752) upright vacuum is not cordless but its 30-foot cord should give you enough coverage for a continuous efficient clean. Whether or not you’re a pet owner, homeowners will appreciate its sheer versatility. Usually priced at $400, get nothing short of a competent vacuum for only $250 or as low as $190 on Amazon.

Shark <span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">ION F80 Cordless Stick Vacuum</span> — $289 ($161 Off)

The ION F80 (IF281) will spare your back from dragging a bulky vacuum or from crouching down to plug and unplug. You won’t be missing out on a versatile or thorough clean with its ability to convert as a handheld vac. With no wires to trip on or get entangled in, this Shark vacuum is designed for cordless convenience to clean for up to 80 minutes with two rechargeable lithium-ion batteries. Each power pack can get you up to 40 minutes of runtime (on ion power mode, measured while using as a hand vacuum), and you’ll only need to stop and swap it out while you leave the other unused one charging.

The Shark ION F80 provides you with an all-around clean that comes with its ability to transform to a handheld vac along with DuoClean technology. With just one push of a button, you can take cleaning above the floor and maximize its applicability on multiple surfaces such as upholstery. DuoClean technology, on the other hand, complements the powerful suction with two brush rolls on its powerhead designed to pick up everything from fine dust to large debris on either carpeted or hard floors. And with more than a few attachments, ground-in dirt and pet hair won’t stand a chance.

As a stick vacuum, Shark’s ION F80 is more than capable of extending your reach. With MultiFLEX technology in place, the wand bends to get to all those hard-to-reach areas while its weight, at 8.51 pounds, won’t make it unwieldy when you’re dusting off those ceilings of yours. Moreover, with headlights on the cleaning head, you are assured that those dust bunnies can no longer seek refuge in the dark.

Fingertip controls are likewise readily accessible on the handle, allowing you to effortlessly employ any of its modes as well as adjust its suction setting. Its 0.3-quart dust bin can easily be emptied from the bottom while the freestanding vacuum itself makes for compact storage as you can practically fold it over. Grab the impressively lightweight Shark ION F80 (IF281) while Amazon has it on sale for $280 instead of the usual $450.

