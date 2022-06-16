Shop small business on Amazon and win tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Amazon is celebrating its confirmation of the Prime Day date with a pretty sweet offer for anyone keen to embrace small businesses. From June 21 through July 11, every $1 spent on eligible small business products also gives you the chance to win some amazing prizes. Here’s what to expect.

Essentially, you don’t need to do anything more than buy via small businesses on Amazon between June 21 and July 11. Every time you spend $1, you’re entered into a draw to win some prizes that are truly impressive, all while knowing you’re helping a small business flourish.

In the U.S., the biggest prize is a pre-game experience and tickets to Super Bowl LVII in 2023. However, the awesome prizes keep on coming. You can also win VIP passes to music experiences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, as well as tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series. As well as that, there’s the chance to win a VIP trip to Amazon’s first-ever clothing store, Amazon Style, near Los Angeles.

Smaller prizes are also an option with hundreds of thousands of sweepstakes entrants globally having the chance to win Amazon gift cards every time they buy via a small business on Amazon.

All you need to do to be in with a chance is to be 18 or older, as well as hold a Prime membership and shop with eligible small businesses.

Not sure how to know what counts? Look for the new Small Business badge on Amazon. The new badge makes it easier for members to identify products from small business brands and artisans. In a bid to support small, Amazon has plenty of options here with the chance to shop curated collections including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned small businesses. That way, the Prime Day deals benefit more than just you and Amazon itself.

Remember — all you need to do to have a chance of winning big is to buy small business products on Amazon between June 21 and July 11. Look for the small business badge and enjoy some fantastic artisan products that help small businesses grow. You never know — you might just be heading to the Super Bowl next year!

