Should you shop 4th of July sales or wait until Prime Day 2022?

Now that Amazon has officially confirmed the Prime Day dates for 2022, so many of us are wondering if we should take advantage of all of the 4th of July sales, or if we should hang tight in hopes that the Prime Day deals are even better. This year, Prime Day is set to take place on July 12 and July 13, meaning that these two annual events are bound to present some of the best offers of the year on so many of the most in-demand items. So, how do you choose? How do you know where to shop for the best prices? We’ve been asking ourselves the same thing, and don’t worry because we’ve got you covered.

One thing is for sure — Prime Day deals are going to be totally off the hook. However, Prime Day might not necessarily offer the best deal for every type of item. So, the first step is to make your wishlist and decide what it is you need to buy. If your list includes items like electronics and smaller countertop appliances, then look no further than Prime Day. We’re expecting Amazon to have the best deals on these types of products, as they usually do. This is especially true for items like televisions — Prime Day TV deals tend to be unrivaled.

On the other hand, if you’ve got bigger household items on your list, like mattresses, furniture, and large appliances, you may want not want to hold out for Prime Day. Furniture stores, mattress retailers, and appliance manufacturers are ramping up to run some of the best deals of the year on these products, and you’re going to want to take advantage. If you play your cards right, you can stack these two massive events to get the best deals ever on everything you’ve been dreaming about buying.

So what’s the verdict? While Prime Day 2022 is going to be the place to get electronics and smaller appliances, don’t overlook all of the incredible deals on mattresses, furniture, and large appliances going on between now and July 4th.

