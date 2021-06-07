This year’s Prime Day deals are fast approaching, so you should be preparing your wallet for the amazing discounts that you can enjoy on Amazon’s annual shopping event. There’s not much time left — with the Prime Day 2021 date set on June 21 and June 22, you should be getting your funds and your shopping list in order.

When you’re browsing Amazon’s website for things that you want to buy, you might encounter certain products that are tagged with the Early Prime Day Deal branding. Are these deals worth purchasing ahead of the actual Prime Day? Or will you regret giving in to the temptation of Amazon’s early offers?

Should you shop early Prime Day deals or wait for Prime Day?

If you see a product listed on Amazon as an Early Prime Day Deal, one of your initial reactions might be hesitation to take advantage of the offer, as there may be a chance that the discount could be bigger on Prime Day. However, the truth is that there’s no harm in making the purchase immediately, as the item’s price will likely remain the same through the annual shopping event.

There will be no shortage of sales with significant savings on Prime Day, but if one of the products that you’re planning to buy is sold as an Early Prime Day Deal, there’s no sense in holding back on the purchase. Finalize that purchase as soon as you can.

Amazon’s return policy for Prime Day

Amazon’s return policy for products purchased on Prime Day remains the same, with the retailer giving customers 30 days to return their purchases. However, there are some items that can’t be returned, including downloadable software, certain health and personal care products, and grocery products. In addition, computers and other electronic devices will need to be in unopened boxes.

It’s risky to order a product now, then decide to return it after you find out that you can buy it for a cheaper price from Prime Day deals. Your request for a return may be denied, or you’ll have to go through the hassle of the return process. If the item that you want to buy isn’t part of an Early Prime Day Deal, and if it’s not an urgent need, it would be a wise idea to simply wait for June 21 before making a purchase.

Today’s best early Prime Day deals

