  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Should you shop the early Prime Day deals or wait until Prime Day?

By
Prime Day Deals

This year’s Prime Day deals are fast approaching, so you should be preparing your wallet for the amazing discounts that you can enjoy on Amazon’s annual shopping event. There’s not much time left — with the Prime Day 2021 date set on June 21 and June 22, you should be getting your funds and your shopping list in order.

When you’re browsing Amazon’s website for things that you want to buy, you might encounter certain products that are tagged with the Early Prime Day Deal branding. Are these deals worth purchasing ahead of the actual Prime Day? Or will you regret giving in to the temptation of Amazon’s early offers?

Should you shop early Prime Day deals or wait for Prime Day?

If you see a product listed on Amazon as an Early Prime Day Deal, one of your initial reactions might be hesitation to take advantage of the offer, as there may be a chance that the discount could be bigger on Prime Day. However, the truth is that there’s no harm in making the purchase immediately, as the item’s price will likely remain the same through the annual shopping event.

There will be no shortage of sales with significant savings on Prime Day, but if one of the products that you’re planning to buy is sold as an Early Prime Day Deal, there’s no sense in holding back on the purchase. Finalize that purchase as soon as you can.

Amazon’s return policy for Prime Day

Amazon’s return policy for products purchased on Prime Day remains the same, with the retailer giving customers 30 days to return their purchases. However, there are some items that can’t be returned, including downloadable software, certain health and personal care products, and grocery products. In addition, computers and other electronic devices will need to be in unopened boxes.

It’s risky to order a product now, then decide to return it after you find out that you can buy it for a cheaper price from Prime Day deals. Your request for a return may be denied, or you’ll have to go through the hassle of the return process. If the item that you want to buy isn’t part of an Early Prime Day Deal, and if it’s not an urgent need, it would be a wise idea to simply wait for June 21 before making a purchase.

Today’s best early Prime Day deals
Expires soon

Apple iPad 10.2 (32GB, Wi-Fi)

$299 $329
Score the 2020 8th-gen iPad at a nice discount. Even at its regular price, however, this tablet is a superb value and the one we recommend for most users.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

4-Month Amazon Music Unlimited Subscription

FREE
Amazon is offering all Prime subscribers four months of Amazon Music Unlimited, its rival to Apple Music and Spotify Premium, for free ahead of Prime Day 2021.
Get Now
Expires soon

Free $10 Credit to spend on Prime Day

FREE $10 CREDIT
From now through Prime Day, Amazon is awarding all Prime subscribers who spend on items sold by select small businesses $10 credit to spend during the two-day shopping event.
Shop Now
Expires soon

Instant Pot Duo Mini (3-Quart)

$69 $100
No kitchen is complete without an Instant Pot, and this one has all the bells and whistles, including slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, steamer, yogurt maker, and saute functions.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS)

$350 $399
The Apple Watch Series 6 is the latest in Apple's smartphone lineup, featuring advanced fitness tracking, sleep monitoring, and a heart rate and blood oxygen monitor to boot
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Which laptop should you buy on Prime Day?

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

Prime Day Deals 2021: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2020

The best place to buy AirPods online in 2021

apple airpods pro powerbeats deals amazon verizon summer sale 2020 review db 12 2 720x720

Apple MacBook Air, Dell XPS 13 just got major price cuts

dell xps 13 9310 specs price release date 02

The best place to buy an iPad online in 2021

iPad pro closeup

The best place to buy a robot vacuum online in 2021

black friday 2020 deals still available irobot roomba 675 robot vacuum resized

Apple Watch Series 6 price slashed in time for Father’s Day

Close up of a man showing off the Apple Watch Series 6 on his wrist

Best cheap GoPro alternative action cameras for June 2021

campark act74 action camera amazon deal

Best cheap smartphone deals for June 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap iRobot Roomba deals for June 2021

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best cheap smartwatch deals for June 2021

Best cheap Apple Watch deals for June 2021

best apple watch deals

Best cheap vacuum cleaner deals for June 2021

best cheap vacuum deals eureka blaze 3 in 1 stick