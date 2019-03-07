Digital Trends
Your home is your castle – protect it with the SimCam A.I. security camera

Lucas Coll
By
simcam ai home security camera ces 2019 outdoor

Although traditional home security service remain popular, new smart technologies have made it easy for people to install and set up their own systems. Wi-Fi cameras are a particularly popular home security solution, and although there are a number of established security camera makers on the market, the new SimCam – a successful crowdfunded project currently on Kickstarter – is a promising newcomer that offers a few interesting edges over the competition.

The SimCam campaign has already blown past its funding goals on Kickstarter (currently sitting at over $200,000, well beyond its original $30,000 target) but with several days left on the funding drive, you still have time to get in early and save big. If you’re looking to enhance your home security setup and are in the market for a new Wi-Fi camera or two to protect your castle, then read on to find out more about the SimCam’s unique features.

While other Wi-Fi security cameras can claim the “smart” title thanks to features like Wi-Fi connectivity, smart home integration, and app-based control interfaces, the SimCam is the first to feature A.I. designed for facial recognition and pet monitoring. This is accomplished via an Intel Movidius vision-processing unit which features machine learning technology that allows it to remember friendly people, monitor specific objects and locations (which you can select), and detect pets and other harmless movement to prevent false alarms.

The SimCam’s hardware is robust as well: Its body is IP65 waterproof-rated, meaning you can mount it both indoors and out, and it can rotate 360 degrees on its base while tracking detected objects. The 5-megapixel sensor records HD video in 1080p and is capable of night vision (that time of day when you really want your outdoor camera monitoring things). Its speedy dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity allows for quick real-time video feeds and photo alerts, as well.

Better still: Unlike many other home security solutions (including Nest, Ring, and Arlo), the SimCam requires no monthly payments – buy it, install it, and you’re set. The SimCam uses SD cards rather than a cloud service for storing video and still images locally. Not only does this remove the need for recurring “cloud fees,” it also protects your privacy as photos and video of your home are not being sent and stored elsewhere.

The SimCam Kickstarter ends on the morning of Friday, March 15, so you’ve still got plenty of time to get in now and take advantage of special backer’s pricing levels. The remaining pledge tiers are limited, however, so you’ll have to act quickly to get the best deal. Currently available tiers range from $109 for the basic single SimCam camera package (saving you $89 off of its regular price) to $460 for the SimCam four-pack (saving you a whopping $492). The SimCam is set to ship out in May 2019.

Get the SimCam

As always, though, it’s best to exercise caution when participating in a crowdfunded campaign. Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

