Don’t let the bad weather rain on your parade when it comes to cooking up much craved grilled food. If you’re not the outdoorsy type or you’re just trying to cook with less fat, indoor grilling is a good way to go. Unlike traditional outdoor grills, indoor grills create a safer and controlled environment. You won’t have to worry nearly as much about the risk of getting burnt or dealing with a big mess. Simple Living’s Advanced Indoor Smokeless Grill does not disappoint at 50% off from its original price of $300 from Amazon. With Amazon’s Prime Day fast approaching, this could be the best time to snag jaw-dropping deals before stock runs out.

The smokeless grill from Simple Living is powered by advanced infrared technology with special reflectors to guide the heat toward the grid. There is absolutely zero smoke produced from this grill as it is designed to keep visible vapors and odors to a minimum. Give your arms a break from having to fan the flame, as the grill quickly heats up and retains the optimal searing temperature of 446 degrees Fahrenheit for the entire cooking process. Not only do you get evenly browned results but also have food grilled to perfection — charred on the outside yet juicy on the inside.

Summers are a great time for hosting a cookout and this grill is more than up for the challenge. The large non-stick grilling surface of 14 inches by 8 inches can cater to at least eight people at a time. The non-stick surface also makes it possible for you to grill seamlessly using little to no oil at all. Any excess grease is drained and collected into a removable drip tray. This way, you get to savor all the flavors in a healthier way or simply without the fat.

This infrared grill maybe large enough for a cookout but small enough to fit on any countertop. With a slimmer footprint, the indoor grill makes for easy storage or packing, should you wish to take it along on vacations. Nothing can stop you now from grilling all 365 days in a year with Simple Living’s Advanced Indoor Smokeless Grill. Get yours now from Amazon for only $150.

