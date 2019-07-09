Digital Trends
Deals

Get Simple Living’s Advanced Indoor Smokeless Grill for 50% off on Amazon

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
simple living indoor grill half off amazon sl ig

Don’t let the bad weather rain on your parade when it comes to cooking up much craved grilled food. If you’re not the outdoorsy type or you’re just trying to cook with less fat, indoor grilling is a good way to go. Unlike traditional outdoor grills, indoor grills create a safer and controlled environment. You won’t have to worry nearly as much about the risk of getting burnt or dealing with a big mess. Simple Living’s Advanced Indoor Smokeless Grill does not disappoint at 50% off from its original price of $300 from Amazon. With Amazon’s Prime Day fast approaching, this could be the best time to snag jaw-dropping deals before stock runs out.

The smokeless grill from Simple Living is powered by advanced infrared technology with special reflectors to guide the heat toward the grid. There is absolutely zero smoke produced from this grill as it is designed to keep visible vapors and odors to a minimum. Give your arms a break from having to fan the flame, as the grill quickly heats up and retains the optimal searing temperature of 446 degrees Fahrenheit for the entire cooking process. Not only do you get evenly browned results but also have food grilled to perfection — charred on the outside yet juicy on the inside.

Summers are a great time for hosting a cookout and this grill is more than up for the challenge. The large non-stick grilling surface of 14 inches by 8 inches can cater to at least eight people at a time. The non-stick surface also makes it possible for you to grill seamlessly using little to no oil at all. Any excess grease is drained and collected into a removable drip tray. This way, you get to savor all the flavors in a healthier way or simply without the fat.

This infrared grill maybe large enough for a cookout but small enough to fit on any countertop. With a slimmer footprint, the indoor grill makes for easy storage or packing, should you wish to take it along on vacations. Nothing can stop you now from grilling all 365 days in a year with Simple Living’s Advanced Indoor Smokeless Grill. Get yours now from Amazon for only $150.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out early Prime Day Deals or get inspired by GE’s Cafe Appliances.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Prime Day 2019: Best Amazon deals before the July 15 start date
tcl 55 inch 4k tv deal 4 series walmart
Deals

Don’t miss this fantastic deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV with Roku at Walmart

You don't need to wait until Amazon Prime Day 2019 to score a fantastic deal on a 4K TV: The 55-inch TCL 4-Series is now on sale through Walmart for $330, down $270 from the usual $600.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Netgear Arlo Pro 2 review
Deals

The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system gets a showstopping 58% price cut

Amazon Prime Day is only a week away and we are already seeing massive price cuts on home security devices. The Arlo Pro 2 security camera system in particular has been on the receiving end of one of Amazon's best deals yet.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Amazon Kindle Unlimited
Deals

Amazon has deals on nearly all of its own services for Prime Day 2019

With Amazon Prime Day coming soon, many shoppers may assume the best deals are for smart home devices, but Amazon also has Prime Day deals on Amazon services like Audible, Amazon Music Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited, and AmazonFresh. 
Posted By Bruce Brown
thinkpad x1 carbon 7th gen
Deals

The latest ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptop just went on sale for the first time ever

Lenovo has kept the ThinkPad line going strong, with today’s premium models featuring cutting-edge designs like super-thin ultrabooks and 2-in-1s -- and the new 2019 ThinkPad X1 Carbon just went on sale for the first time ever.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Google Pixel 3
Deals

Best smartphone deals for July 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG

Need a better phone but don't want to spend a fortune? It's never a bad time to score a new smartphone and save some cash. We rounded up the best smartphone deals available that can save you as much as $900.
Posted By Lucas Coll
what is prime now amazon day packages
Deals

Here’s how to shop Amazon’s Prime Day without paying for Prime itself

All those Prime Day deals piqued your interest, but that $129 yearly commitment scaring you away? We've got a method for you to take advantage of the deals without ever having to pay for Prime. All it takes are a few brief moments of your…
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon prime day
Deals

Your guide to Prime Day 2019: What to expect from the 48-hour event

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is going to be on July 15 and July 16. We've been taking a look at the best discounts from previous Prime Days to give you our predictions of what this massive 2-day event will entail.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
lowes presidents day deals on dyson nest and samsung hello video doorbell white 2
Deals

Walmart continues to put the heat on Amazon with Prime Day deals – shoppers win

No one is bringing knives to this gunfight. Walmart is locked and loaded for Prime Day. Amazon may have started Prime Day five years ago, but Walmart and other retailers joined in to make the colossal mid-July sales event a bargain bonanza.
Posted By Bruce Brown
logitech g533 wireless gaming headset amazon pre prime day deal
Deals

Pre-Prime Day gaming deal: Amazon takes $74 off Logitech G533 wireless headset

Although the Logitech G533 wireless gaming headset only works with PC, it excels at what it does – comfortable and dependable wireless functionality. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $74.
Posted By Erica Katherina
germ guardian ac9200wca air purifier amazon deal gg ap jpg
Deals

Amazon cuts a whopping 40% off on Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier

Air purifiers provide a solution of filtering the airborne contaminants invisible to the naked eye. Amazon has a deal on the Germ Guardian 3-in-1 Air Purifier that brings the list price of $500 down to $300. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
amazon free time unlimited headphones deal
Deals

Prime Day deal: Get free pair of kids’ headphones with Amazon Free Time Unlimited

Amazon Free Time Unlimited is a great way to let your kids enjoy safe, family-friendly online content, and through July, non-Prime members can score a three-month subscription for just $3 and get a pair of kids' headphones as a free bonus.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon buys whole foods market
Deals

Celebrate Amazon Prime Day 2019 at Whole Foods Market with some great deals

Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market is offering special deals beginning July 10 and running through July 16, including daily specials, weeklong deals, and even a $10 Amazon credit to use during Prime Day if you spend $10 in-store or through…
Posted By Ed Oswald
dell inspiron 17 inch 3780 laptop on sale for less than 800
Deals

Dell Inspiron 3780 laptop is now on sale for less than $800

Are you looking to upgrade your laptop this summer? If so, Dell is having a great sale on this 17.3-inch Inspiron 3780 laptop, which is perfect for those who love to stream movies and TV shows while at home or on the go. Here's everything…
Posted By Karen Tumbokon
Dell UltraSharp 34 inch curved monitor
Deals

Dell’s Black Friday in July sale saves you up to $500 on an UltraSharp monitor

High-end monitors can cost as much as a custom-built PC, but Dell’s “Black Friday in July” sale is your chance to score one at a discount. These UltraSharp monitor deals can save you hundreds, and Dell is even throwing in a free gift…
Posted By Lucas Coll