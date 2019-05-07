Share

Mother’s Day, is coming`round again at last! Nothing is too good for the mothers in our lives, but for those mothers who insist we be frugal, SimpliSafe has a deal waiting for you. A smart security system might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking of Mother’s Day gift ideas but SimpliSafe is offering a sale that you can’t miss. From now until May 14, Simplisafe is offering 15% off your order, but also a free camera to go with it.

This allows all manner of protection coverage for your mother’s home, and protection against a wide variety of potential problems. You can personalize your SimpliSafe home security system by creating it with the Build My System tool. There are no contracts, no phone line is needed, and 24/7 alarm monitoring is available.

While SimpliSafe offers protection against burglaries and break-ins, it also boasts protection against fire, water damage, and even medical emergencies. That’s a lot of protection by itself, but it gets better; SimpliSafe reports that fully 97% of its customers install SimpliSafe units themselves. So for those who are all thumbs when it comes to hooking up their electronics, they’ll find this a much simpler hookup than expected. In fact, not so long ago, SimpliSafe brought its line of self-install security systems to the United Kingdom, complete with monthly plans.

SimpliSafe has also recently undergone some upgrades; the new models are, according to the company, “…half the size with double the range.” Additionally, the new models are also “50 percent louder and five times faster.” SimpliSafe units even have protection for themselves; if the keypad is ever damaged — usually by a burglar attempting to cover his or her tracks — the system will activate regardless and alert authorities.

Those interested in a low-expense, high-quality way to provide protection for their mothers will find a real friend in SimpliSafe; our own review coverage detailed the aesthetic quality of the sensors, which will “…blend seamlessly into (the) home,” as well as a “set it and forget it” style of operation that should be sufficiently easy for even the least tech-savvy moms to operate.

The sale runs until Tuesday, so simply head to SimpliSafe’s site to get in on the deal. A little extra safety for Mom is never a bad thing, and with 15% off, Mom will likely applaud your skill as a smart shopper in the bargain.

