This compact, folding treadmill is on sale for $380 at Walmart today

Andrew Morrisey
By
A man runs on the Skonyon folding treadmill.

If you’re a fitness nut or a workout warrior, or if you’re looking for a cool new piece of tech to add to your smart home, there are some great treadmill deals taking place today. One of the most impressive is at Walmart, where you can get the Skonyon folding treadmill for just $380. That’s a savings of $70, as this portable treadmill typically costs $450. Free shipping is included, which makes for some additional savings, as a larger item such as this would typically have a hefty shipping cost. This deal isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Walmart to claim it while you can.

When it comes to purchasing one of the best smart treadmills, it’s important to come out of it with something that helps you achieve your fitness goals while bringing some modern tech to your smart home. The Skonyon folding treadmill is able to do those things and more, as it has 12 built-in workout programs, and with the touch of a button or by using the easy-access handlebar controls, you can adjust speed and manipulate workout intensity for reaching your goals. It has a 5-inch LED display that shows your speed, time, distance, calories and heart rate, in addition to the watching experiences it provides as you work out.

On the more practical end of the spectrum, the Skonyon folding treadmill is the perfect option for people who live in apartments or who have limited space for their home gym, as it features an efficient design and folds up easily, allowing it to be tucked away into a corner or closet when it’s not in use. It’s made with 16-gauge heavy-duty steel and can support up to 240 pounds. The 2.0 horsepower motor reduces noise while running indoors, and it still manages to have a fairly large running surface. The Skonyon folding treadmill is easy to put together and easy to move around, making it a perfect treadmill option for anybody looking to lose a few pounds with the help of modern technology.

Whether you’re in it for your body or in it for the tech, your search of a discount on a treadmill can end with the Skonyon folding treadmill. It’s currently just $380 at Walmart, which is a $70 savings from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is included, and it’s likely to go fast, so click over to Walmart now to claim this deal.

