If you want to buy wireless earbuds but you’re on a tight budget, look no further than Lenovo’s offer for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds. They’re already affordable at just $27, but you can get them now for an even cheaper price of $20 after a $7 discount. You won’t often find headphone deals like this, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible before it disappears.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

Skullcandy is part of Digital Trends’ best budget true wireless earbuds with the Skullcandy Push Ultra, but the Skullcandy Dime are even cheaper. They won’t have a chance matching up against the best true wireless earbuds and their top-of-the-line features, but the Skullcandy Dime provide great value for money. First and foremost, the sound quality is superb for a budget option, with balanced sound, a very good bass response, and excellent clarity across all frequencies. Physical buttons on each earbud provide access to all the functions that you need, including controlling music playback, adjusting volume, and even calling your smartphone’s voice assistant.

The battery of the Skullcandy Dime can last up to 3.5 hours per charge, and up to 12 hours in total if you include the juice from their very compact charging case. Wearing them for that long is possible because they’re very comfortable in the ears, and you have the option among three sizes of silicone eartips for the perfect fit. For those who love working out to their own playlists, the Skullcandy Dime come with an IPX4 rating for water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about your sweat damaging them.

The Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds are already a bargain for their original price of $27, so they’re a no-brainer purchase for an even lower price of $20 after a $7 discount from Lenovo. You won’t regret purchasing these audio accessories, and with this price cut, you’ll be able to afford to buy a pair for every family member or for several loved ones. You have to hurry though, because we’re not sure how much time is left on this deal for the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds.

