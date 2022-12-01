The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has reached the round of 16, and audiences around the globe are currently getting ready for the knock-out rounds. If you’re curious about how to watch the World Cup 2022, Sling TV has an impressive discount on its Blue subscription service taking place right now. This subscription package includes Fox and Fox Sports, which are the networks covering the World Cup broadcast. Currently you can get Sling Blue for just $20 for your first month, which is a $20 savings from its regular price of $40 per month.

Why you should get a Sling TV Blue subscription

With the World Cup taking place just once every four years, access to its broadcast is a good reason to get a Sling Blue subscription. In fact, World Cup fans will come out ahead with a Sling Blue subscription, as Sling TV brings sa lot of great channels to the home theater. This includes access to movies, TV shows, sports, and other programming. Sling TV is slightly different than other streaming services, in that it streams live cable TV channels as part of its base subscription packages — one of which is the Sling Blue package — and also provides on-demand access to some movies and TV shows that are currently airing on those channels each month, with DVR service included.

Sling TV actually considers itself an a la carte TV streaming service. In dividing its channels into Blue and Orange packages — each of which offer a lot of great channels — it allows you a base of channels with a lot of variety among them, and the ability to add extras starting at just $6 per month. The Sling Blue package comes with more than 40 channels, and among them are Bravo, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, USA, FX, History, and even more top-tier cable networks. You also get an entire library of rentals and special Pay-Per-View events. Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV are similar in their approach to streaming content, with Sling TV being a much more affordable option for watching the World Cup, particularly with this current discount.

While a Sling Blue subscription would typically cost $40 per month, right now it’s just $20 for your first month. This will get you access to Sling Blue beyond the World Cup’s championship match, and you can cancel any time you like with no fees. Should you choose to keep your Sling Blue subscription beyond this first month, it will renew at the regular price of $40 per month.

