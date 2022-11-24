One of the most anticipated global sporting events is taking place right now, with the 2022 World Cup in Qatar drawing audiences from around the globe. Fox and Fox Sports are covering all broadcasts of the event, with many of the games taking place on FS1. If you’re looking for a way to watch the World Cup 2022, Sling TV has an impressive Black Friday deal on its Blue package, which includes FS1. Currently, you can get Sling Blue for just $20 for your first month, which is a $20 savings from its regular price of $40 per month.

Why you should get a Sling TV Blue subscription

Gaining access to the 2022 World Cup games is a good reason to get a Sling TV Blue subscription. World Cup fans will come out ahead with a Sling Blue subscription, particularly at this Black Friday pricing. But Sling TV brings a lot of other great benefits to the home theater, including access to movies, TV shows, and other programming. Sling TV is a little different than other streaming services, in that it streams live cable TV channels primarily, and secondarily gives you on-demand access to some of the movies and TV shows that are on those channels each month, with DVR service included.

In fact, Sling TV considers itself an à la carte TV streaming service, because it divides its channels into Orange and Blue plans — each of which offers a ton of great channels — and you can add extras starting at just $6 per month. The Sling Blue plan consists of more than 40 channels that include Bravo, NFL Network, TBS, TNT, USA, FX, History, and even more top-tier cable networks. You also get an entire library of rentals and special Pay-Per-View events. Hulu with Live TV and Sling TV are similar in their approach to streaming content, but with this Black Friday discount, Sling TV is one of the best options for enjoying the 2022 World Cup.

While a Sling TV Blue subscription would normally cost $40 per month, you can get it right now for just $20 for your first month. It’s a good way to get coverage of the World Cup over the next month — for half the regular price. You can cancel any time you like with no fees, or keep your Sling Blue subscription for the regular price of $40 per month.

