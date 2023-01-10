This Sling TV deal gets you 50% off your first month

Streaming fans, rejoice! Sling TV has brought back its popular first month discount. Right now you can grab one of Sling TV’s basic packages and pay only $20 for your first month. That’s 50% off the usual $40. If you’ve been considering the popular streaming service but needed an extra incentive, this is your time to finally pull the trigger. You have a few different choices for how to sign up, so let’s run through your options to figure out the best plan for you.

Why you should subscribe to Sling TV

Sling TV is the modern answer to cable. You pay a monthly fee for access to a large package of live TV channels. Ever since cable was first announced, people have wanted to pick and choose which channels they pay for. After all, if you never watch sports, why should you pay for a dozen baseball channels? Sling TV is as close as we’ve come to that à la carte style of cable package. You still pay for a group of channels, but there is a bit more flexibility, and you can pick a package that best fits your needs.

There are two basic options: Sling TV Orange and Sling TV Blue. The discount they’re currently running, $20 for your first month, applies to either of these options. There is also a third option that gets you all the channels in both packages, but it costs a bit more. Both packages share some channels, so no matter which one you choose you’ll get classics like Comedy Central, BET, AMC and TBS. Sling TV Blue is best for people who don’t watch much sports. It has entertainment channels such as the Discovery Channel, FX, E! and National Geographic. It also throws in some news options, such as MSNBC and Fox News. If you want more sports channels, you should opt for the Orange package. It has ESPN1, ESPN2 and ESPN3.

If you want to add more channels, you can pay a little bit more for additional packages, for instance AMC+ can be tacked onto Orange or Blue for $7 per month and will get you access to Shudder, IFC and Sundance Now. You can read a list of all the channels and optional add-ons in our Sling TV guide. If you like what you see, sign up now and get 50% off your first month, or up to 41 channels for only $20.

