If you’ve been planning to get out and travel the world, you should do it while carrying some quality luggage. We’ve previously rounded up some of the best smart backpacks and smart luggage for you, but if a luxury luggage case is not in your budget, we found some Cyber Monday deals that won’t empty your wallet. Take advantage of the selected markdowns below and update your travel experience.

Backpacks

This $200 backpack is discounted to just $80 today, plus you get free shipping at Macy’s for orders over $25 as an added bonus. Samsonite is a well-known brand for high-end suitcases that sets the standard for quality traveling products. Fit’ laptops up to 15 inches in this versatile backpack and find other great Macy’s luggage deals here.

Buy at Macy’s

A personal item can be a backpack that carries all your essentials, but a smart way to travel is with a backpack that keeps it all organized. This innovative Kenneth Cole Collection book bag can carry up to a 15-inch laptop and is a top deal for only $50 today. You can get 30 percent off when you sign up by email with Ebags online and use the code DEALS.

Buy at Ebags

This water-resistant unisex backpack can fit laptops under 17 inches. It has a built-in USB charger on the outside and built-in charging cable inside so that you can conveniently charge your phone while in the airport or wherever you travel. Easy access to charging makes it easy to not have to take things in and out of your bag so you don’t end up losing or forgetting your charger.

Buy at Amazon

Carry-on Luggage and Suitcases

This sleek rolling suitcase by Samsonite is a 19-inch durable suitcase that comes with all the mesh organizer pockets that you need to travel. Take 60 percent off with the code CYBERMON and get it for just $260.

Buy at Samsonite

Delsey ConnecTech Hardside Luggage Collection – starting at $175

Delsey’s smart carry-on has a double-USB port to charge electronics on the go and are compliant with airline regulations. The carry-on includes a sleeve to easily store and access your power bank (not provided with the bag).

Buy at Macy’s

If you have a little one that travels with you, then take a look at this red scooter/backpack. It’s discounted to $120 and has an extra $10 coupon takes another $10 off.

Buy at Amazon

If you need to secure your luggage, a great option is Airbolt, a Bluetooth-enabled lock controlled via a smartphone. AirBolt offers a slew of security features, like a proximity alarm that rings when you stray to far from your luggage. Like some other location devices, AirBolt relies on a crowdsourced GPS network. Airbolt is still offering 40 percent off when you order two or more Airbolts using the coupon code blackfriday. Grab two Airbolts for just $96.

Buy at Airbolt

