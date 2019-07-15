Digital Trends
Best Amazon Prime Day smartphone accessory deals

Here are the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone accessory deals

Christian de Looper
By
amazon daily deals on anker iphone wireless chargers usb powerport speed duo wall charger with 30w power delivery port 2

Prime Day 2019 is here, and while there are a ton of great deals on smartphones, you might not be in the market for a new phone. That, however, doesn’t mean you have to miss out — you could still find a good deal on a great case or another accessory for your phone.

Thankfully, there are a ton of great deals on smartphone accessories, so no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something for you. Here are the best deals on accessories we could find for Prime Day 2019.

Best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day

Whether you’re looking for a great phone case or an external battery to keep your phone juiced up on the road, there are plenty of phone accessory deals worth considering. Check out the best deals on smartphone accessories we could find for Prime Day 2019.

Editor's Choice

Anker PowerCore - 10,000mAh Portable Charger

$ 26 $ 46
Expires soon
Anker's 10,000mAh portable charger has a USB Type-C Power Delivery 18W port, as well as a USB-A 10W port. It can charge up your phone and tablet really fast. It even comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable.
Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerCore - 20,100mAh Portable Charger

$ 38 $ 50
Expires soon
Anker's PowerCore 20,100mAh charger is big, but that's because it can charge your phone many times over, and even a tablet twice. There are two 4.8A USB-A ports, as well as a Micro USB port.
Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerCore - 13,000mAh Portable Charger

$ 25 $ 38
Expires soon
Anker's 13,000mAh PowerCore portable charger comes with two USB-A ports that output 3A, and a Micro USB 2A input. It can recharge your phone more than once, and is lightweight to carry around.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XS, iPhone X - Clear

$ 9 $ 13
Expires soon
Nabbed an iPhone XS or iPhone X? AmazonBasics' case is clear, so you can show off the back of your new phone, and the double-layer design ensures maximum protection.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Dual-Layer Case for iPhone XR - Clear

$ 7 $ 12
Expires soon
If you have an iPhone XR, chances are you want to show off its colorful back. AmazonBasics' clear case for the iPhone XR allows that, adding 2 layers of protection as well.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics One-Port USB Wall Charger - Black, White

$ 5 $ 7
Expires soon
AmazonBasics' one-port USB wall charge is ultra-affordable, and it will get the job of charging your electronic devices done. The rear folds up for travel convenience.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Wall Charger - Black. White

$ 8 $ 12
Expires soon
AmazonBasics' dual-port USB wall charge is ultra affordable, and it will get the job of charging your electronic devices done. The rear folds up for travel convenience.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics iPhone 8/iPhone 7 Textured Case - Blue

39% off
Expires soon
Looking for a basic case for your iPhone 8 or iPhone 7? This textured blue case from AmazonBasics gets the job done. It has a single layer of TPU, and raised bezels for added protection.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 12-Pack

33% off
Expires soon
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are double nylon braided for extra protection. There are several lengths and colors, and this is the 12-pack.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 2-Pack

30% off
Expires soon
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are double nylon braided for extra protection. There are several lengths and colors, and this is the 2-pack.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Double Nylon Braided USB-A to Lightning Cable - 1-Pack

30% off
Expires soon
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are double nylon braided for extra protection. There are several lengths and colors, and this is the 1-pack.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - Various Colors and Sizes, 2-Pack

30% off
Expires soon
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are simple but effective. You can choose from various lengths and colors, and this 2-pack comes with a spare.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - Various Colors and Sizes, 1-Pack

30% off
Expires soon
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are simple but effective. You can choose from various lengths and colors, and this deal is for the 1-pack.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning Cable - All Colors, Various Sizes, 12-pack

30% off
Expires soon
Need a cable to charge your iPhone or iPad? These AmazonBasics USB-A to Lightning cables are simple but effective. You can choose from various lengths and colors, and this 12-pack comes with a lot.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics iPhone X PU Leather Wallet Detachable Case, Brown

$ 10 $ 17
Expires soon
If you're looking for a no-frills case for your iPhone X, AmazonBasics' PU Leather Wallet is a solid buy. It stores several credit cards, and you can even detach the wallet to carry just the case.
Buy at Amazon

What to look for from smartphone accessories

There are a number of different things to consider when buying accessories for your smartphone. For starters, you’ll want to think about the type of accessories you’re looking for. Here are a few main smartphone accessory types that might be on sale for Prime Day 2019.

First up is the smartphone case. A great smartphone can be super nice, but you probably want to protect it from any damage that you might get from everyday use. That’s where a great case can come in. Some cases are thicker and more protective, while other cases are a little thinner and might only protect against bumps and scratches.

Next up is an external battery, which is essentially a big battery that you can plug your phone into when you’re running low. Larger batteries will get you more battery life for your phone, while smaller ones are probably a little more portable.

Last but not least, charging cables are always worth considering. A great charging cable will last you at least a few years if taken care of, and cables of different lengths can be handy in different situations. You’ll want to make sure that the charging cable has the right connector for your needs, so if you have an iPhone you’ll need a cable with a Lightning connector, while if you have an Android device, chances are you’ll need a USB-C cable — although some lower-end or older devices might still use MicroUSB.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

