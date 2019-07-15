Here are the best Amazon Prime Day smartphone accessory deals

Share

Prime Day 2019 is here, and while there are a ton of great deals on smartphones, you might not be in the market for a new phone. That, however, doesn’t mean you have to miss out — you could still find a good deal on a great case or another accessory for your phone.

Thankfully, there are a ton of great deals on smartphone accessories, so no matter what you’re looking for, there should be something for you. Here are the best deals on accessories we could find for Prime Day 2019.

Best smartphone accessory deals for Prime Day

What to look for from smartphone accessories

There are a number of different things to consider when buying accessories for your smartphone. For starters, you’ll want to think about the type of accessories you’re looking for. Here are a few main smartphone accessory types that might be on sale for Prime Day 2019.

First up is the smartphone case. A great smartphone can be super nice, but you probably want to protect it from any damage that you might get from everyday use. That’s where a great case can come in. Some cases are thicker and more protective, while other cases are a little thinner and might only protect against bumps and scratches.

Next up is an external battery, which is essentially a big battery that you can plug your phone into when you’re running low. Larger batteries will get you more battery life for your phone, while smaller ones are probably a little more portable.

Last but not least, charging cables are always worth considering. A great charging cable will last you at least a few years if taken care of, and cables of different lengths can be handy in different situations. You’ll want to make sure that the charging cable has the right connector for your needs, so if you have an iPhone you’ll need a cable with a Lightning connector, while if you have an Android device, chances are you’ll need a USB-C cable — although some lower-end or older devices might still use MicroUSB.

