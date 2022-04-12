If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the best smartwatch deals, we’ve found a bunch of them. Encompassing both Apple Watch deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, there’s something for every taste here. That goes for whether you’re looking for an Android-focused watch or one for iOS devices. Read on while we highlight the best deals right now.

Apple Watch SE — $229, was $279

The Apple Watch SE is the best option for most people. That’s because it’s pretty much the same as other Apple Watches but misses out on having an always-on display. For most users, this won’t be an issue. Instead, they will love the stylish design and Retina display that looks gorgeous at all times. The Apple Watch SE is highly customizable, suiting many needs. Whether you’re looking for a way to check notifications without pulling your phone out of your pocket, or you’re keen to be reminded of events that are coming up, the Apple Watch SE has your back. Best of all is its wealth of health tracking features so it can monitor everything from the steps you take each day, to how well you sleep, right down to your heart rate and whether you’re exhibiting an irregular heart rhythm. It’s a great way to get more from your tech, all from your wrist.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $240, was $280

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is the best Wear OS smartwatch for smaller wrists, packing in some fantastic features. One of its true highlights is its body composition analysis. It’s able to tell you so much more about what your body is made of than simply weight and height. Alongside that are a wealth of other health features. These include advanced sleep and continuous SpO2 tracking so you can see how well you’re snoozing. It also has ECG monitoring so you can check your heart is operating in a healthy manner. Automatic workout tracking and advanced run coaching mean you can always get the most out of every workout, too, with VO2 max readings helping you assess your cardio levels. With the usual bevy of notifications and other features to extend your phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is a great all-rounder. It’s the ideal way of monitoring your day well.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $329, was $399

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a dream of a smartwatch to use. It offers a larger always-on Retina display than previous models, offering 20% more screen area than the Apple Watch Series 6. That same gorgeous display is also the most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch with IP6X dust resistance and a swim-proof design to boot. Under the hood, it’s packed with great sensors, too. You’re able to take an ECG at any time, check for irregular heart rhythms, and more, plus you can even measure your blood oxygen levels via a powerful sensor. Elsewhere is the usual bunch of convenient Apple Watch features like extensive workout-tracking, a Mindfulness app, plus sleep monitoring. You can also pay via Apple Pay, sync all your favorite music and podcasts, plus simply see how you’re performing physically each day.

