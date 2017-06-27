Score 64 percent off Amazon’s No. 1-selling iPhone 6 portable charging case

Worried about your phone losing its charge too quickly? Throw your worries to the wind with the Smiphee 2500mAh Portable Charging Case, which is currently 64 percent off on Amazon. The case is designed for iPhone 6 and 6s phones and is the Amazon No. 1 bestseller in the cell phone battery charger cases category.

The case is one of the slimmest charging cases, adding only 0.18 inches and 2.22 ounces to your iPhone 6 or 6s, so it fits and feels just like a standard iPhone 6 case. Compared to other charging cases, it does not have the excess bottom area, which makes it comparable in size to a standard iPhone case. With no extra bulk, you can conveniently use your headphones without an audio jack extender.

The case has a Lightning cable input, so you can charge your battery case and iPhone 6 or 6s simultaneously with your existing iPhone lightning cable. With the input, there is also no need to remove the case when it needs to charge or when you want to sync your phone with iTunes. You can charge your phone first then automatically switch over to charge the case. And because the case charges using your existing Lightning cable, there is no need to buy a new one, which is not the case for all of the top-rated extended battery cases for the iPhone 6.

The battery case is 100 percent compatible with all iOS versions, Apple Pay, and future iOS software updates, with the exception of Apple CarPlay, which is not supported. The case allows you to double your battery life. It has a powerful 2500mAh built-in lithium polymer battery that provides an extra 11 hours talk time, eight hours internet use, or seven hours gaming time to your iPhone 6 or 6s.

The top-rated device has an average 3.8 out of a 5-star review rating on Amazon, based on more than 900 customer reviews. Reviewers tend to highlight that they like the fact they can use their existing headphones without an issue and that the case is conveniently lightweight and non-intrusive. TopWiral also features the case in its article of 10 Awesome iPhone 6/6s Extended Battery Charger Cases.

The Smiphee 2500mAh Portable Charging Case normally retails for $100, but right now this Amazon bestseller is currently discounted to $36 on Amazon, saving you $64 (64 percent).

Buy it now from

Amazon