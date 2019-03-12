Digital Trends
Getting your teeth whitened by your dentist can cost hundreds. And over-the-counter teeth whitening products like whitening strips and whitening toothpaste are not always the most effective. Coffee, wine, and tobacco can leave your teeth with stains that regular brushing can’t remove. If you’ve been searching for a teeth whitening product that actually works, Snow is a wireless teeth whitening system that will brighten your smile. After successfully launching its Snow 1.0 model, Snow is introducing its first wireless system on Kickstarter.

The Snow Teeth Whitening System uses innovative dual-light technology to whiten your teeth for a long-lasting whiter smile. And cost savings are available as there’s still time to pledge the super early bird product. This includes the Snow System in Silver for only $225 which saves you 40 percent off it’s estimated retail value of $375. This offer currently has 119 backer spots still open out of 500 backers total. The Snow System is expected to ship in April of this year and can be delivered to anywhere in the world. There’s no prescription required to order.

There are four easy steps involved in using the Snow Teeth Whitening System. Start off by brushing your teeth for two minutes in circular motions and floss and rinse as you would normally do.  Apply the Snow teeth whitening serum to each tooth using the wand. Twist up the wand and paint each tooth as if you were painting your nails. Once the serum has been applied to your teeth, plug the LED light into your device and put the mouthpiece in your mouth. Keep the light in for about 10 to 30 minutes. The time varies based on your desired whiteness. Lastly unplug and remove the light from your mouth and rinse both the light and your mouth. Place the wireless mouthpiece back in its sanitizing device and you’re done.

The Snow team has spent several years formulating a perfect teeth whitening system. Unlike other over-the-counter teeth cleaning solutions that have made their way to the market, the Snow teeth whitening system does not leave you with a tingling sensitivity. And it has also ditched the USB charging cord, to make it easier to use. Plus you can connect its wireless mouthpiece via Bluetooth to the Snow mobile app for easier updates and use. The mobile app gives you a more customized recommended cleaning based on the answers you give it. You can also track your progress and earn rewards on the mobile app.

Inside the kit, you’ll find the mouthpiece, three regular strength wands, 1 max strength wand, 1 desensitizing wand, 1 anti-age lip balm, its charging cord, and the sanitizing dock. Water Resistant – Save time and use it in the shower!

Snow is also introducing a limited edition of celebrity-inspired models, the Elvis, Marilyn, and Floyd, referring to boxing champion Floyd Mayweather, who has called the system “the best teeth whitening kit that money can buy.” Other pro athletes and celebrities have also given it their stamp of approval.

While it has many celebrities praising it, you can also be assured that the product is also FDA approved. Its smart technology is safe to use at home. Snow has engineered a self-sanitizing dock and red-light tech that automatically kills 99.9 percent of gingivitis and oral disease-causing bacteria. The LED activating light accelerates the whitening serum for better, longer-lasting results. And its auto-shade detection adapts to your goals using machine learning.

Find out more details about this Kickstarter campaign. As always, though, it’s best to exercise caution when participating in a crowdfunded campaign.

