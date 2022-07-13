 Skip to main content
Make your own sparkling water with this SodaStream Prime Day deal

Nina Derwin
By

Now that Prime Day is in full swing, sparkling water lovers can rejoice because Amazon is offering one of the best Prime Day deals yet on the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle. Originally priced at $160, this SodaStream bundle is now $100, which means you save $60, or 37%. With savings this big, this is a deal you definitely don’t want to miss.

Why you should buy this SodaStream Terra bundle

Over the last few years, sparkling water has become one of the most popular beverages in offices and homes everywhere. However, it has the potential to create a lot of waste. Enter SodaStream, which has made it super easy to get the sparkling water you love flavored perfectly to your liking without adding anymore plastic bottles or cans to the world.

With the touch of a button, you can make your own fresh sparkling water. The Soda Stream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle includes two quick connect 60-liter Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter dishwasher-safe, BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and two 4-milliliter Bubly Drops flavors. This SodaStream Sparkling Water Maker is energy efficient, powered by CO2 cylinder, and each cylinder carbonates up to 60 liters of water. The easy-to-use snap lock bottle insertion feature makes for quick carbonation. This bundle is compatible with all SodaStream flavors and SodaStream carbonation bottles, with the exception of the glass carafe. 

Best of all, the SodaStream is BPA free and better for the planet than any other seltzer option. If you’re interested in even more sustainable options, check out some of the most eco-friendly smart home companies we’ve seen to date. And don’t forget to read about the five Prime Day deals you need to shop before they end at midnight.

