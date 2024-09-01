 Skip to main content
A solar charger for your phone? This one is on sale for $20

The Solpowben Solar Charger.
Sometimes, you just need a consumer tech product to work. Then there are the times when we expect more from the devices in our lives, especially if we use them on a daily basis. But in order for that to happen, we should be supplying our go-to hardware with the accessories that will keep them charging ahead at full speed. As such, we’ve come across a fantastic offer that your iPhone will be happy you purchased.

For a limited time, you’ll be able to buy the Solpowben 20,000mAh Solar Charger for only $20 at Walmart. Usually, this UV-powered power bank sells for $50. We don’t see a lot of Walmart deals like this one; and even if it’s not exactly your cup of tea, this portable charger is cheap enough to try. Plus, you could always give it as a gift!

Why you should buy the Solpowben 20,000mAh Solar Charger

The Solpowben Solar Charger weighs only 0.56 pounds and is small enough to fit in most bags, cases, and pants pockets. Are you traveling all day in the car? Why not place the Solpowben on the dashboard to pick up some UV rays with its front-mounted solar panels? While you’ll be able to charge the brick using the USB connection, going solar frees up both USB ports for the simultaneous charging of two other devices.

The charger is equipped with two 0.36W lights that feature three illumination modes: Steady, SOS, and Strobe. And in the event that you get lost in an area where cardinal directions could be helpful, there’s even a compass built into the rear chassis of the Solpowben. You’ll also be glad to learn that the charger is IP65 rated, which means it’s highly resistant to water, dirt, and dust (albeit not completely waterproof, so don’t go tossing it in a pool).

A portable charger is a great accessory to have with you at all times, and can come in handy both at home and on the go. And while this markdown is still in effect, you’ll be able to save $30 on the purchase of your very own Solpowben 20,000mAh Solar Charger when you buy it through Walmart. You may also want to have a look at some of the best portable power station deals we’ve been tracking down. There are even some leftover Prime Day portable power station deals for you to check out.

Shopping for back to school supplies? Check out the best Labor Day deals and sales we’ve logged over the last several days.

