Digital Trends
Deals

Need a smart speaker? Amazon knocks $50 off the Sonos Beam sound bar with Alexa

Lucas Coll
By
Sonos Beam Speaker
Simon Cohen/Digital Trends

Home theater technology is becoming more accessible and more affordable, and as in-home streaming services keep getting better (and movie tickets get increasingly expensive), more people are choosing to enjoy their entertainment at home. Although there are plenty of cheap 4K smart TVs on the market today, most televisions – even high-end models – come with pretty crummy-sounding built-in speakers. Which is why a discount on a quality sound bar can be so tempting.

You can always go the whole nine yards and build a surround sound speaker setup to fix this, but this is not a simple task and can get expensive quickly. A more middle-of-the-road solution to upgrade your TV’s sound experience involves investing in a good sound bar. As these have grown greatly in popularity lately, there are a wealth of name-brand sound bars available today, but if you want one with unique smart capabilities, then the Alexa-enabled Sonos Beam is the one – and it’s on sale right now for a short time only.

A sound bar is, basically, a two-channel speaker (combining two drivers, left and right, in a single unit) that syncs with your television and sits underneath it. Although they’re very easy to set up and have a pretty small footprint compared to a multi-speaker surround sound system, sound bars put out much deeper and more detailed sound than your TV’s built-in speakers are capable of delivering.

Sonos makes some of the best home theater equipment around, including sound bars like the Beam, which is our favorite smart sound bar. The Sonos Beam stands apart from the competition not just because of its rich, punchy sound, but also because it features built-in smart connectivity with Amazon Alexa. Alexa lets you control the Sonos Beam with voice commands, and when connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, you can even shop online, perform quick searches, check the weather, and more.

The Sonos Beam sound bar can also function as a standalone audio device. Even when you’re not watching TV or playing video games, you can access the Beam to play music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other audio entertainment from your favorite streaming services. So if you’re looking to add some oomph to your home audio setup, you’ll be happy to know that through February 3, the Alexa-enabled Sonos Beam is on sale for $50 off, bringing this smart sound bar down to just $349 on Amazon.

Looking for more great stuff? Find home theater deals and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Samsung to HP, here are the best cheap Chromebook deals right now
Klipsch's new WiSA Reference Wireless series was unveiled at CES 2019
Home Theater

Say goodbye to the box: The future of home theater has no use for receivers

One of the most intriguing new trends to come out of CES 2019 this year comes from a technology that has been around for years. WiSA, now in new LG TVs, has the potential to cut the wires and change the home theater landscape forever.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Home Theater

Still listening on tinny TV speakers? Try one of our favorite soundbars

You no longer have to sacrifice sound for size when selecting home audio equipment. Check out our picks for the best soundbars, whether you're looking for budget options, pure power, smarts, or tons of features.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
polk command bar 3
Home Theater

Polk Audio’s Command Bar joins Alexa’s multiroom music party

Polk's Command Bar is a home theater soundbar with Alexa built in. But with a new update, it can also be grouped with Amazon's Echo products and other third-party speakers for a multi-room experience.
Posted By Simon Cohen
optoma p1 laser ces 2019 4k tv 02
Home Theater

Optoma’s all-in-one laser projector gives you 120 inches of 4K for $3,000

All too often, a really big image size for your home theater has meant tons of money for a large TV, or putting up with the compromises of a decent projector. Optoma's new P1 4K laser projector puts an end to that dilemma.
Posted By Simon Cohen
smart home deals Eufy RoboVac 11
Deals

Need a robot vacuum? Amazon is slashing prices on iRobot Roomba alternatives

A robot vacuum is a great smart home device that helps keep your home tidy and avoid some housework. Amazon is discounting the Eufy Robovac 11S and Eufy Robovac 11+. A self-cleaning home is the future and now you can be a part of it. 
Posted By Jenifer Calle
fitbit versa full review 17
Deals

Walmart slashes prices on the Fitbit Versa smartwatch and Charge 3

We are officially halfway through January, and for a lot of us, that means the struggle to stick to our New Year's resolutions is in full force. Walmart is offering some great discounts on Fitbits to help you stay on track.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Apple iPad Mini 4
Deals

Save over $350 on the Refurbished iPad 4 for a limited time

Looking to buy an iPad without having to pay that iPad price? For a limited time, you can pick up a refurbished iPad 4 for as low as $137. That's $363 less than you would pay for something brand new.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Best tax software deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily for you, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and…
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
ESPN+ free trial UFC Fight Night
Deals

Stream UFC Fight Night 143 for free with this ESPN+ trial offer

If you're looking for a way to watch UFC Fight Night 143 and other upcoming sporting events on mobile, then ESPN's premium mobile service has you covered, and you can even take advantage of a seven-day trial to stream it totally free.
Posted By Lucas Coll
tidying up with netflixs marie kondo save on closetmaid essentials at wayfair wayfair3
Deals

Tidying up with Netflix’s Marie Kondo? Save on ClosetMaid essentials at Wayfair

Netflix recently premiered Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, a show about decluttering and organizing. If you want to try to live by her philosophy in 2019, Wayfair is offering up to 70 percent off on ClosetMaid's organization essentials.
Posted By Jenifer Calle
lg oled tv super bowl deals discount
Movies & TV

You can get a screaming deal on LG OLED TVs just in time for the Super Bowl

LG is offering steep discounts on its critically acclaimed OLED TV models just in time for the Super Bowl, letting discerning viewers watch their favorite athletes with higher picture quality than ever.
Posted By Parker Hall
iRobot Roomba 890 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi Connectivity iRobot Roomba deals
Deals

Amazon drops prices on Roomba robot vacuums by up to $150

Amazon is offering discounts on iRobot Roombas and other robot vacuums to help you get a leg-up on those chores. We've rounded up the best deals available now and put them all in one place.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
walmart home gym fitness machine deal golds xrs 50
Deals

Start your home gym and save over $200 with this fitness machine

January is the trial month of sticking to your fitness goals and a home gym can help. If 2019 is the year you start investing in your health goals Walmart is discounting this professional workout machine so you can exercise from the comfort…
Posted By Jenifer Calle