This 48-inch OLED TV deal cuts the price to $800 – save $300

One of the best TV deals around right now is available at Best Buy. Over at the popular retailer, you can buy a Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV for $800, saving you a huge $300 off the regular price of $1,100. Sony TVs are rarely discounted by this much and as a popular TV brand, they tend to sell fast. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade to OLED for less, this is one of the highlights of the OLED TV deals at the moment. Let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV

Best Buy TV deals tend to be great value and that’s certainly the case with the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV. As a great starting point, it’s Sony, which means you’re getting one of the best TV brands money can buy. In the case of the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV, it offers exceptional picture quality. That’s thanks to it using OLED technology which means an ultra-thin panel that provides you with some amazing colors. Thanks to each of the pixels on screen being able to illuminate independently, you get deep blacks and vibrant colors, even on the same scene.

Enhancing such fantastic technology is also how Sony processes it all. It has a Picture Processor X1 Ultimate which means the TV is capable of analyzing content to ensure it brings out the best of OLED’s intense contrast, giving you pure blacks, natural colors, and peak brightness every time. It’s the kind of feature you see from one of the best TVs. Other useful features include a Triluminos display plus Sony’s unique Ambient Optimization ability so it automatically adjusts the picture and sound to your environment.

Able to upscale all your content to 4K, the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV also has Android TV built in along with Google Assistant so you can easily find what you want to watch. There’s also Google Nest and Amazon Alexa support, plus it works with Apple AirPlay.

With specific modes for Netflix, IMAX Enhanced, gaming, and more, the Sony 48-inch Bravia A9S OLED TV is a remarkable TV. Normally priced at $1,100, it’s down to $800 for a limited time only at Best Buy. Snap it up now and enjoy a superior TV viewing experience for less.

