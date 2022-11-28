 Skip to main content
This 50-inch Sony TV is under $530 at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Aaron Mamiit
By

Sony is one of the most popular brands during Cyber Monday TV deals, as shoppers trust the quality of its products. That’s why we don’t expect Walmart’s offer for the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV to last long. It’s down to a more affordable $528 from its original price of $698 for $170 in savings, but there’s probably not much time left before the deal disappears because similar offers have already sold out. If you want to get the 4K TV delivered to your doorstep before the holiday season, don’t miss this opportunity in the last major shopping event of the year.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV

Sony, one of the best TV brands and a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best TVs, didn’t pull any punches with the Sony X80K 4K TV despite its relatively affordable price. It’s in our list of the best TVs under $1,000 as it provides amazing value, starting with Sony’s X1 HDR processor that ensures vibrant images, lifelike colors, and excellent contrast on the TV’s 50-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution. The TV is also capable of upscaling all the content that you watch to 4K quality, while also supporting Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a full-fledged cinematic experience in your living room.

The Sony X80K 4K TV runs on Google TV, which is one of the best smart TV platforms in the market. It allows access to all the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and it can curate and recommend shows and movies to watch based on your preferences and viewing habits. The Sony X80K 4K TV also comes with built-in support for Google Assistant, so you can control playback, adjust volume, search for content, and much more through voice commands. For gamers, the TV also comes with exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 to improve gameplay quality.

If you want to upgrade your home theater setup with this year’s Cyber Monday deals, you might want to start with the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV. It’s currently on sale from Walmart for just $528, after a $170 discount to its sticker price of $698. We’re pretty sure that the offer won’t last until the end of the day, so it’s highly recommended that you add the 50-inch Sony X80K 4K TV to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

