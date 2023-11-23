This 55-inch Sony OLED TV is $1,100 off for Black Friday

Best Buy has one of the best Black Friday deals for anyone who wants a fantastic TV for less. Right now, you can buy the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A95K OLED TV for $1,700 thereby saving a huge $1,100 off the regular price of $2,800. A truly amazing TV for the price, this is one of those Black Friday TV deals you really shouldn’t ignore. Let’s take a quick look at what it offers before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A95K OLED TV

Let’s get straight to the point — Sony is one of the best TV brands for a very good reason — it makes fantastic TVs. The Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A95K OLED TV ably demonstrates that. Using OLED technology is always a smart move but then there’s Sony’s wide range of fantastic features to make it even better, along with the fact this is a QD-OLED panel which is even better news. It has Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR which provides intelligent TV processing and upscaling which leads to intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

There’s also XR OLED Contrast Pro which offers immersive depth and realism, while XR Triluminos Max does wonders with saturation and brightness. HDR support is here of course along with Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode for exceptional picture quality. PlayStation 5 players will also appreciate its exclusive features that ensure super low input lag along with improved gaming picture quality. HDMI 2.1 ports further help matters along with features like 4K/120fps and variable refresh rates.

Don't Miss:

Everything about the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A95K OLED TV exudes why it’s one of the best TVs. It offers exceptional upscaling for non-4K content alongside great support for Google TV including Google Assistant to save you needing to use the remote so often. Even fast-moving sports look great thanks to Acoustic Surface+ technology for blur-free picture quality.

Designed to be everything you could want from a premium TV right down to a backlit remote, the Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A95K OLED TV is a delight to use and view. It normally costs $2,800 but right now, it’s available at a substantial discount of $1,100 at Best Buy bringing it down to $1,700. If you’re looking to upgrade your TV to something special, this is your chance.

Editors' Recommendations