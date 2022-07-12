 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry — this 55-inch Sony OLED TV is $300 off for Prime Day

Today's Best Sony OLED TV Prime Day Deal

Lucas Coll
By

If it’s time for a new TV, then today’s the day to shop, as Prime Day deals are slashing prices on all sorts of home theater equipment. These are the lowest prices you’re likely to see before Black Friday, and unless you feel like waiting until November (which you probably don’t), then you need to check out this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal. For Prime Day, the price of this OLED smart television, which brings the price down to just $998 for a limited time. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an OLED television. Here’s everything you need to know about this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal and why it’s worth a look.

Why you should buy the Sony A80J OLED TV

This 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal is one of the better Prime Day TV deals we’ve seen so far, considering that televisions sporting this panel technology do not come cheap. OLED is short for organic light-emitting diode and is a very distinct type of screen from traditional LED panels. Instead of backlighting, an OLED TV uses tiny individual particles that light up completely separately from one another. This allows parts of the screen to be completely off while the TV is on, creating the deepest contrast you’ll find on a modern TV.

We spent some hands-on time with the Sony A80J OLED TV last year and came away thoroughly impressed, stating that it was not only one of the best OLED televisions on the market (which is already saying something, as these are pretty much the best consumer-grade TVs out there right now) but was simply one of the best TVs ever made. We noted its superb picture and audio quality, intuitive Google TV software interface, and excellent contrast levels that no LED or even QLED panel can rival.

Televisions like this can get pricey quickly, but this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal is the perfect way to upgrade your home entertainment system without having to shell out a fortune. If you’re new to smart TVs, then you can also rest assured that the Sony A80J OLED TV is a breeze to set up and use, putting all of the best streaming platforms at your fingertips along with tons of free content for you to enjoy. If you have an Alexa device such as an Echo speaker, you can also sync it with your TV to search for content and control playback using just your voice.

We don’t know how long this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal is going to last, so if you’ve been thinking about adding an OLED television to your setup, this is one of the best chances you’re going to get to do it until Black Friday.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Get 2 smart light bulbs for $10 with this Prime Day deal

A lamp beside a bed, turned on.

Prime Day: Get this 6.5-inch Samsung 5G phone for $325 today

The apps menu on the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G.

This is the best soundbar you can get for under $150 today

Polk Signa S2 Soundbar on top of living room credenza below TV.

Intel Core i9 CPU is 23% off in Amazon’s Prime Day Sale

Core i9-12900KS processor socketed in a motherboard.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Prime Day deal: Get up to 26% off Tiny 4K webcam, or 35% off OBSBOT gear

OBSBOT Tiny 4K Webcam on desk for remote work.

Prime Day Laptop Deal: Get the HP Spectre x360 for $470 off

The HP Spectre x360 16 on a white desk.

Best laptop deals at Best Buy for Prime Day: Get a Chromebook for $99

Lenovo Chromebook 3 on a desk.

Don’t miss this LG C1 OLED TV Prime Day deal — save $300

The LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV hangs on the wall in a living room.

Best Prime Day deals 2022: What (and what not) to buy today

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Halo Infinite’s co-op test didn’t launch yesterday, but it’s still coming soon

A team of Spartans gear up for battle in Halo Infinite.

Should you buy a TV on Amazon Prime Day 2022?

LG 48-inch C1 OLED on wall in living room.