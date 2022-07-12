Today's Best Sony OLED TV Prime Day Deal

If it’s time for a new TV, then today’s the day to shop, as Prime Day deals are slashing prices on all sorts of home theater equipment. These are the lowest prices you’re likely to see before Black Friday, and unless you feel like waiting until November (which you probably don’t), then you need to check out this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal. For Prime Day, the price of this OLED smart television, which brings the price down to just $998 for a limited time. That’s one of the best prices we’ve ever seen on an OLED television. Here’s everything you need to know about this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal and why it’s worth a look.

Why you should buy the Sony A80J OLED TV

This 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal is one of the better Prime Day TV deals we’ve seen so far, considering that televisions sporting this panel technology do not come cheap. OLED is short for organic light-emitting diode and is a very distinct type of screen from traditional LED panels. Instead of backlighting, an OLED TV uses tiny individual particles that light up completely separately from one another. This allows parts of the screen to be completely off while the TV is on, creating the deepest contrast you’ll find on a modern TV.

We spent some hands-on time with the Sony A80J OLED TV last year and came away thoroughly impressed, stating that it was not only one of the best OLED televisions on the market (which is already saying something, as these are pretty much the best consumer-grade TVs out there right now) but was simply one of the best TVs ever made. We noted its superb picture and audio quality, intuitive Google TV software interface, and excellent contrast levels that no LED or even QLED panel can rival.

Televisions like this can get pricey quickly, but this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal is the perfect way to upgrade your home entertainment system without having to shell out a fortune. If you’re new to smart TVs, then you can also rest assured that the Sony A80J OLED TV is a breeze to set up and use, putting all of the best streaming platforms at your fingertips along with tons of free content for you to enjoy. If you have an Alexa device such as an Echo speaker, you can also sync it with your TV to search for content and control playback using just your voice.

We don’t know how long this 55-inch Sony OLED TV Prime Day deal is going to last, so if you’ve been thinking about adding an OLED television to your setup, this is one of the best chances you’re going to get to do it until Black Friday.

