If you’re looking for a massive TV then you need to head to Best Buy right now. It’s possible to snap up a Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV for just $1,000 as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sale. Ordinarily priced at $1,600, there’s a massive saving of $600 to be enjoyed here alongside the similarly massive TV screen. The deal is only available today — Labor Day — so if you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to be fast. You won’t want to miss out.

The Sony 65-inch Class X85J 4K TV is a dream to use and exactly what you would expect from one of the best TV brands out there right now. Offering much of what we’ve seen from the best 4K TVs, you get a fantastic display that’s combined with a 4K HDR Processor X1 so it’s able to deliver a picture that’s smooth and clear every time. With Triluminos Pro color support, it can reproduce more colors than a conventional TV meaning a better picture quality that’s natural and precise the entire time. It’s also able to upscale all your HD content to near 4K resolution so even older content looks a dream.

Other features include HDMI 2.1 support that’s ideal for connecting the latest games consoles to it for 4K/120Hz gaming, with MotionFlow XR technology ensuring a low latency experience and a silky smooth and clear screen even during fast moving sequences.

Alongside that is Google TV support, Google Assistant for voice communication, and the option to work with Amazon Alexa, or to stream content from your Apple devices using Airplay 2. It’s everything you could need from a high-end 4K TV.

Ordinarily priced at $1,600, you can snap up the Sony 65-inch Class X85J series 4K TV for just $1,000 right now at Best Buy. The offer is only on for today though so if you don’t hit the buy button now, you’ll miss out on this fantastic deal.

More TV deals

There are plenty of other Labor Day TV sales out there to check out besides the Best Buy Labor Day sale that’s ongoing. If you’re looking for the best 4K TV deals, you’ve come to the right place and we’ve even spotted some huge 75-inch TV deals, too.

