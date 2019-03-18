Amazon drops $300 off the 65-inch Sony 4K Smart TV for March Madness

Share

March Madness has arrived, and with it, the need for glorious 4K picture to watch the games with. Brands like TCL, Vizio, Sony, and LG have already started offering some pretty solid deals this year, so there are quite a few choices available to you when it comes to smart TVs. If you have your heart set on a huge 65-inch Sony television, however, then this solid deal from Amazon should check all the boxes.

You can get a Sony XBR65X850F for $300 off its old retail price of $1,298, helping it drop just below the $1,000 mark in time for you to start watching this year’s tournament with your friends and family.

There are several great features that make this particular TV model a fantastic buy if you’ve got the money right now. First and foremost, the TV comes with Sony’s excellent image and audio processing — tech that has made the company one of the top brands on the market for decades. Sony’s X1 processor has the ability to take even non-4K content and upscale it, making every single image you see on the TV look fantastic.

In fact, this model in particular even features a 120 hz refresh rate and advanced image-smoothing software from the company, meaning that it is among the best TVs you’ll find for watching quick-paced sporting events.

Sony uses what it calls a Triluminous display in this TV, a method designed to bring enhanced colors and better dynamic contrast. And speaking of color, it supports several of the top high dynamic range formats, including both HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma, which means that you’ll be able to see all of your favorite HDR content with vivid and sharp color accuracy.

But the thing that you’ll probably like most about the new TV is its smart functionality. The XBR65X850F comes with Google’s Android TV on board, which supports advanced smart assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa right out of the box, and makes it extremely easy to sync and stream anything from your phone, tablet, or computer to the TV.

