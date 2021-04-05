Whether you’re looking forward to spring and summer sports, or to just relaxing after a long day of Zoom calls, there’s never been a better time to invest in a top notch 4K TV. There may be no more important single element to your home theater. Some of the best ones are available in these Sony TV deals and these 4K TV deals. And right now, at Best Buy, this 65-inch Sony X80J Series 4K Smart Google TV is available for $250 off. That’s a huge drop in price, bringing this 4K TV to only $900 from its original price of $1,150. Take advantage of these savings before it’s too late!

Before we get into the awesome specs in this 65-inch 4K TV, let’s have a look at Google TV, also featured in this model. Here, the tech giant spills all its expertise into your 4K TV’s software, giving you all the power and speed of the best search engine in tech. You will have access to over 700,000 movies and TV episodes from all your favorite streamers, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount +, Apple TV, HBO Max, and of course YouTube. Part of the brilliance of Google TV is that it makes browsing and searching these apps an absolute breeze.

Additionally, with the built-on Google Assistant you can not only pull up your favorite shows with just a few words, you can control all your smart devices from your new TV. And it works with Amazon Alexa, too, if that’s your preferred smart speaker. Additionally, you can stream content from your Apple devices using Airplay 2. Google plays super well with others.

This TV’s hardware is no less impressive. It comes loaded with a 4K HDR Processor X1 which delivers possibly the smoothest picture, as efficiently as possible, right to your eyes. You cannot ask for better brightness of colors and deeper contrasts than the images brought to you by Truluminos Pro Color, which reproduces far more colors than your standard TV. On top of all this, images are further augmented by HDR and Dolby Vision, as well as the fastest, uninterrupted action with Motionflow XR.

A final selling point: this TV is ultra slim and wall mountable. A problem with some 65-inch TVs is that they can take up too much space, and stand out too much. Not with this Sony X80J Series 4K TV, which is so thin it can fade into the background. It will immerse you completely when you want it to, and disappear when you don’t. Amazing!

The right home theater system can be a lifesaver and can pull any living room or apartment together. And the right 4K TV can be crucial to that setup. Don’t sleep on this deal to get $250 off the Sony X80J Series 4K Smart Google TV from Best Buy. It’s down to only $900, which is a giant drop from its regular price of $1,150, a fantastic deal.

