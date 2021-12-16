  1. Deals
This 65-inch Sony 4K TV just got a $300 price cut at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By

Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your home theater setup with Best Buy TV deals, including 4K TV deals featuring different brands and models across various budget ranges. For a premium product that’s available for much cheaper than usual, check out Best Buy’s $300 discount for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,200.

The 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV is powered by the 4K HDR Processor X1, with 4K resolution for sharp images and vivid colors, while Sony’s 4K X-Reality Pro database upscales all HD content to near-4K quality so you can further maximize the TV’s screen. The 4K TV also supports Dolby Vision and HDR, which offers a much more impressive boost to picture quality than just resolution, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. If a 65-inch TV is ideal for your living room, according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you won’t be disappointed with the Sony X85J Series 4K TV.

The best 4K TVs don’t just offer amazing picture quality though, as they also connect to the internet as smart TVs. The Sony X85J Series 4K TV features the Google TV platform, which grants easy access to a wide range of apps and all of the popular streaming services, such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. Additionally, every purchase of the 4K TV comes with a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+, to help start your streaming lifestyle. With built-in Google Assistant, you can use voice commands to control the TV and other smart home devices.

If you want a massive screen in your living room, you should consider purchasing the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV with Best Buy’s discount. The retailer is offering the 65-inch 4K TV for just $900, after a $300 discount to its original price of $1,200. It’s a steal for that price, especially with the freebies, so stocks might not last long. To make sure that you don’t miss out on this offer for the 65-inch Sony X85J Series 4K TV, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

