Amazon is hosting a second round of Prime Day deals for 2022, thanks to its Prime Early Access sale running today and tomorrow. As usual, there are offers on everything from laptops to home goods, but one category that always sees some stand-out deals is TVs. With the best Prime Day TV deals you can save a packet on a new TV, whether you’re after a simple budget model or something truly impressive. For those looking for something big, bold, and beautiful, it’s hard to get better than the Sony Bravia 77-inch TV, which has an absolutely massive $1,500 off today. Its usual price is $3,500, but you can pick it up right now for $2,000.

Why you should buy the Sony A80J 4K TV

With its top rating in our review, the Sony A80J OLED TV is a great choice for TV enthusiasts. It’s got an OLED screen for exceptional black levels, which make your content appear richer and deeper, giving the movies and shows you watch an extra edge of realism and immersion. The OLED screen also means that, despite the massive 77-inch size, the Sony A80J is slim and elegant, giving it a classy look that sits comfortably in a stylish home.

The 4K resolution is perfect for enjoying movies, and it comes with a cognitive processor XR which works to make your content look even better. It will upscale and tweak even non-4K content so you get the best viewing experience possible, and the processor also helps to improve colors to give a more natural-looking picture. If you’ve not seen a newer OLED TV in action before, it’s hard to describe just how much better content looks, whether it’s movies or streaming TV shows. This big 77-inch size is perfect for movie nights and enjoying watching with family or friends.

As for other features, you’ll find the essential smart features like easy access to streaming services via Google TV, and support for voice assistants like Alexa to control the TV and adjust volume. Even the sound on the A80J is impressive, which if you follow along with TV reviews you’ll know is a rare achievement. Sony has two transducers on the back of the TV and even a small subwoofer, which helps to boost the sound quality far beyond what you might expect from a slim TV. Overall, the Sony A80J is a high-end product for those who are looking for a top-notch TV, and it usually comes with a correspondingly high price tag. But if you snap one up now you can save a massive 43%, making this one of the best deals we’ve seen in TVs for Prime Early Access so far.

