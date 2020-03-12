Sony and Bose soundbars go on sale for up to $300 off

A well-rounded home theater setup does not only involve a 4K TV. Picking a solid sound system is just as important, especially if you want to realize a full cinematic entertainment experience from your TV. If you don’t want to splash out on a whole home theater system or are not a fan of bulky stereos, it’s best to invest in a soundbar. In addition to complementing the modern aesthetics of a 4K TV, soundbars are unobtrusive and are very easy to set up. Some models can even mimic a full surround sound system despite the audio coming from just a single source.

Say goodbye to your TV’s lackluster speakers with these incredible soundbar deals on Amazon and Best Buy. We’ve rounded up here top-rated models from reputable brands Bose and Sony, both of which are discounted for up to $300 off.

Bose SoundTouch 300 Soundbar – $399 ($300 off)

Bose is known for incorporating excellent technology in its audio products, and the same is true with the SoundTouch 300. This model is outfitted with several technologies that bring out the best in everything you watch or listen to. These include the QuietPort technology which produces deep and rich bass by virtually eliminating distortion, the PhaseGuide technology which makes it seem like you’re hearing sounds where there are no speakers, and the Adaptiq audio room calibration which fine-tunes the soundbar’s sound depending on the room it’s in. Supported audio formats include Dolby Digital and DTS.

This Bose soundbar also serves as a reliable music player. You can use it to play your favorite tunes directly from your phone or tablet through Bluetooth or connect it to the Wi-Fi for instant in-home listening even without your phone. Overall operation is made better by the SoundTouch app where you can browse popular music services like Spotify and Deezer, stream through the internet radio, or select from your stored music library. You’ll also be able to take control of your listening experience by personalizing sound presets.

The SoundTouch 300 not only sounds good, it also looks premium. Its build consists of a glass top that’s as strong as aluminum as well as a perforated wrap-around metal grille. Compact and slim, you can place it near the TV without blocking the screen or mount it to the wall to save space. The soundbar is easily controlled using a universal remote and can also respond to voice commands when hooked up with an Amazon Alexa-enabled device.

Boost your TV’s audio by getting your hands on the Bose SoundTouch 300. This soundbar will normally set you back $699, but Amazon’s massive $300 discount makes it available for just $399. Order now while the deal is live.

Sony HT-X900F Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer – $400 ($200 off)

Enjoy immersive sound for your entertainment with the Sony HT-X900F. This soundbar uses Vertical Sound Engine technology and creates virtual height channels to produce a three-dimensional surround sound, eliminating the need for ceiling-mounted speakers. It also uses an enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC) – a new standard feature of HMDI – to relay full-resolution sound. This enables support for the latest innovative audio formats like DTS:X and Dolby Atmos even without routing through an alternative media source.

With 300W maximum power, you can trust the Sony HT-X900F to provide quality sound for your favorite shows, games, music, and movies. The listening experience is further upscaled with the inclusion of a wireless subwoofer, which efficiently delivers bass energy for a tight, dynamic, and heart-pounding bass response. There are five sound modes available as well which optimize the audio depending on the entertainment, plus a voice enhancement feature that promises greater clarity in dialog-driven scenes.

Another thing worth raving about with this device is its 4K and HDR support. Its 4K HDR 18Gbps pass-through and High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) are made for the latest cinema formats, including HDR10, Hybrid Log-Gamma, and Dolby Vision. This means the soundbar not only brings in an amazing listening experience, it also allows you to savor shows and movies in 4K HDR quality.

There are several ways to pair this Sony soundbar with your TV and other devices. Bluetooth is perfect for wireless connection to your TV as well as hassle-free music streaming directly from your smartphone or tablet. Slots for optical digital audio, mini-jack, HDMI, and USB Type-A are also present for further connectivity options. Slim and unobtrusive, you can opt to display it in front of the TV or mount it to the wall.

With a rich suite of features under its belt, the Sony HT-X900F soundbar and subwoofer package truly makes a wonderful addition to your home entertainment setup. This bundle is currently up for grabs on Best Buy for $400, leaving you with $200 in savings. The deal is further sweetened with free Apple Music for four months (applies to new subscribers only).

Looking for more ways to upgrade your home theater? Check out our curated deals page for amazing soundbar deals, TV deals, and other tech discounts.

