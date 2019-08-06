Deals

Walmart slashes $448 off this Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K TV

Erica Katherina
By
sony bravia 55 inch 4k tv walmart deal class hdr android led x800e series

You don’t have to break the bank to score a decent plus-size 4K TV. We’ve seen a ton of discounted brand-name 4K TVs from Sony, Samsung, and Vizio floating around, and we found this great deal on the Sony 55-Inch Class Bravia HDR 4K Android LED TV (X800E Series). Walmart has slashed a whopping $448 off its regular price, making it available for just $650. That’s actually one of the best deals we’ve seen on a 55-inch 4K TV in a while, so if you’re looking for a big screen for your home entertainment setup, you’d better not miss out on this.

Don’t want to splash out $650 in one go? Don’t worry. Walmart has teamed up with financing company Affirm to provide customers a chance to break the cost down over a 12-month period, which amounts to just $59 per month.

This Sony 55-inch Bravia TV comes packed with everything you would want in a 4K panel. Equipped with 4K Reality Pro technology, 4K Ultra HD resolution, and 4K HDR Processor X1, it has the ability to display even non-HDR content with exceptional detail and a far wider range of brightness than other video formats. Every single pixel is enhanced beautifully, with each scene analyzed to address texture, color, and contrast. It also has a Triluminos Display to avoid oversaturated and unnatural colors and a Motionflow XR technology that promises precise motion for fast-moving action sequences. Whether it’s video games, movies, or sports shows, you get to enjoy vivid, lifelike images and stunning clarity.

Searching for entertainment content is quick and easy with this Android TV. From movies and TV shows to apps, it can bring you anything in an instant through the Google Cast and Voice Search. And since it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Home, you can also control the TV and ask it to do things using your voice, such as changing the channel or adjusting the volume. Further convenience is offered by its built-in Google Assistant, allowing you to treat it as your personal Google.

Bring home a theater-like visual experience with the 55-Inch Class Bravia HDR 4K Android LED TV (X800E Series). You can order it today on Walmart at a massive 46% discount, which amounts to just $598.

Looking for more savings? Find amazing deals on budget 4K TVs and other tech stuff on our curated deals page.

