 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Home Theater

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is the best 55-inch OLED TV deal this weekend — save $700

Andrew Morrisey
By
A 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED TV hangs on a wall over a media center.

There’s no bad TV to put at the center of a new home theater setup, but if you want one of the best pictures possible, OLED TV deals are worth your attention. The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED smart TV is seeing a massive discount at Best Buy today, as you can save $700 off its regular price of $1,700. That makes for an impressive sale price of just $1,000. You’ll also get free shipping with your purchase, a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, and three free months of Apple TV+ comes with this deal as well, making it one of the better 4K TV deals we’ve come across.

Different TV technologies can be a lot to sort through, but with the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED smart TV, you’re getting one of the best pictures modern technology can produce. Its OLED screen is able to produce high-contrast, cinema-like images with pure blacks and lifelike brightness. It has a revolutionary technology called Cognitive Processor XR, which optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously to a create that lifelike, immersive imagery. This makes it a great option no matter what your favorite kind of content to get lost in may be, and it makes an especially great piece of tech to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

And when it comes to content, the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV has a Google TV interface, which allows you to browse more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, among many others. This TV even make a great option for gamers, as it features high-frame-rate playback, and it plays nicely with other Sony products, unlocking exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. Like all of the best TVs, the 55-inch Sony Bravia is ultra slim and wall mount compatible. It’s even capable of upscaling content to 4K resolution, bringing all of your favorite shows made before the 4K standard into a modern resolution as you watch.

At the top of the list when it comes to Best Buy TV deals, the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED smart TV is a steal at just $1,000. That’s $700 off its regular price of $1,700, and free shipping and three free months of Apple TV+ are included with your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Common Apple TV problems and how to fix them

An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.

How to pre-order the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 model.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Eve and Villanelle from Killing Eve both looking shocked.

Optical illusions could help us build the next generation of AI

Artificial intelligence digital eye closeup.

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more

A close up of Lance Reddick in the new Netflix series Resident Evil.

The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (July 2022)

A beautiful moment in The NeverEnding Story.

The best movies on Disney+ right now (July 2022)

The cast of Zombies 3.

Best Mac Mini deals for July 2022

Apple Mac Mini 2018

I used a phone with a two-year-old Qualcomm chip, and it blew me away

Injustice 2 on the poco F4 5G

How to watch a spaceship dock with the ISS on Saturday

SpaceX's Cargo Dragon approaching the space station.

Best gaming PC deals: Get a high-end rig from $585 today

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris review: a sweet film with too much sugar

People look on at a racetrack in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X shows off by beating the Ryzen 9 5950X

AMD Ryzen processor render.