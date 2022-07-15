There’s no bad TV to put at the center of a new home theater setup, but if you want one of the best pictures possible, OLED TV deals are worth your attention. The 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED smart TV is seeing a massive discount at Best Buy today, as you can save $700 off its regular price of $1,700. That makes for an impressive sale price of just $1,000. You’ll also get free shipping with your purchase, a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, and three free months of Apple TV+ comes with this deal as well, making it one of the better 4K TV deals we’ve come across.

Different TV technologies can be a lot to sort through, but with the 55-inch Sony Bravia XR A80J 4K OLED smart TV, you’re getting one of the best pictures modern technology can produce. Its OLED screen is able to produce high-contrast, cinema-like images with pure blacks and lifelike brightness. It has a revolutionary technology called Cognitive Processor XR, which optimizes thousands of on-screen elements simultaneously to a create that lifelike, immersive imagery. This makes it a great option no matter what your favorite kind of content to get lost in may be, and it makes an especially great piece of tech to break in with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more.

And when it comes to content, the Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV has a Google TV interface, which allows you to browse more than 700,000 movies and TV episodes from across your favorite streaming services. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, among many others. This TV even make a great option for gamers, as it features high-frame-rate playback, and it plays nicely with other Sony products, unlocking exclusive features for the PlayStation 5. Like all of the best TVs, the 55-inch Sony Bravia is ultra slim and wall mount compatible. It’s even capable of upscaling content to 4K resolution, bringing all of your favorite shows made before the 4K standard into a modern resolution as you watch.

