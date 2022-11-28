The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.

Why you should buy the Sony 85-Inch Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV

Sony ranks among the best TV brands, but unlike other top names like LG and Samsung, what sets Sony apart isn’t its panel technologies — it’s the hardware and software under the hood. Namely, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR is one of the best we’ve ever tested, with Sony TVs like the Bravia XR X90K delivering fantastic performance, deep contrast, great sound, and low input lag. The Sony Bravia XR X90K also supports Dolby Vision for the latest in HDR TV support and Dolby Atmos for a superior soundscape (and for a TV of this size, we highly recommend investing in one of the best soundbars to complete your home cinema setup).

This 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K is one of the brand’s newer models, so it has some nice updated features. It’s what Sony calls a “full array LED” TV, which is a way of saying that the screen has a large number of backlighting zones that precisely control brightness and contrast across the entire display. Other upgrades include HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a 120Hz panel with a variable refresh rate. Combined with some other enhancements exclusive to the PlayStation 5 (such as greatly reduced input lag), those technologies make the Sony Bravia XR TVs a very solid pick for gaming as well as for watching TV shows and movies. The Sony Bravia XR X90K is a true multimedia TV.

It’s also one of the better Cyber Monday TV deals that’s popped up following Black Friday, especially if you’re after a seriously big name-brand TV for your home cinema. A $1,002 discount on its usual $3,000 sticker price knocks the Sony 85-Inch Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV down to $1,998 from Walmart right now.

