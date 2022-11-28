 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $1,000 on this 85-inch Sony Bravia 4K TV for Cyber Monday

Lucas Coll
By
Sony 2022 X90K 4K LED TV.

The official Black Friday sales have come and gone, but savvy holiday shoppers know what that means: It’s time for Cyber Monday deals. Originally an online counterpart to Black Friday, the two events now tend to blend together as Black Friday sales increasingly take place online, so we’re already seeing Cyber Monday bargains on all sorts of electronics, from gaming gear to home theater equipment. That means that if your home cinema room could use a big-screen TV — and we mean big — then you need to check out the 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, which is on sale right now at Walmart for $1,998 after a huge $1,002 discount.

Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Deals
Cyber Monday Laptop Deals
Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
Cyber Monday TV Deals
See All Cyber Monday Deals

Why you should buy the Sony 85-Inch Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV

Sony ranks among the best TV brands, but unlike other top names like LG and Samsung, what sets Sony apart isn’t its panel technologies — it’s the hardware and software under the hood. Namely, Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR is one of the best we’ve ever tested, with Sony TVs like the Bravia XR X90K delivering fantastic performance, deep contrast, great sound, and low input lag. The Sony Bravia XR X90K also supports Dolby Vision for the latest in HDR TV support and Dolby Atmos for a superior soundscape (and for a TV of this size, we highly recommend investing in one of the best soundbars to complete your home cinema setup).

This 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90K is one of the brand’s newer models, so it has some nice updated features. It’s what Sony calls a “full array LED” TV, which is a way of saying that the screen has a large number of backlighting zones that precisely control brightness and contrast across the entire display. Other upgrades include HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a 120Hz panel with a variable refresh rate. Combined with some other enhancements exclusive to the PlayStation 5 (such as greatly reduced input lag), those technologies make the Sony Bravia XR TVs a very solid pick for gaming as well as for watching TV shows and movies. The Sony Bravia XR X90K is a true multimedia TV.

Related

It’s also one of the better Cyber Monday TV deals that’s popped up following Black Friday, especially if you’re after a seriously big name-brand TV for your home cinema. A $1,002 discount on its usual $3,000 sticker price knocks the Sony 85-Inch Bravia XR X90K 4K Full Array LED TV down to $1,998 from Walmart right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
65-inch Sony OLED TV is $700 off for Cyber Monday, and it’s selling fast
sony a80j oled tv deal best buy may 2022 4k feature
Cyber Monday: This Samsung 85-inch TV just got a massive price cut
The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals
You can get an Apple TV for $59 for Cyber Monday if you’re quick
An Apple TV 4K sits on a media stand.
Save $200 on the MacBook Air (M1) with this Cyber Monday deal
A MacBook Air on a desk with an open book in front of it.
Lorex Cyber Week Sale: Save up to 50% on smart home security gear
Lorex 2K wired video doorbell installed
B2G2 Cyber Monday deal on select toys and board games at GameStop
GameStop Toys Games Collectibles Flash Sale with items on display.
This 55-inch LG OLED is $800 in Best Buy’s Cyber Monday sale
An LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED Smart TV sits in a living room.
Time is running out to save $100 on the Pixel 7 for Cyber Monday
The Google Pixel 7's screen, held in a man's hand.
This robot vacuum is $99 in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale
The Anker eufy 25C robot vacuum makes light work of a floor covered in crumbs.
This Chromebook is $99 in the Cyber Monday laptop deals
Lenovo Chromebook 3 11 on wooden desk.
This 75-inch 4K TV is $230 off for Cyber Monday – now just $570
hisense h65 series lg un7070 samsung 7 4k tv deals best buy summer sale 2020 55 inch 2 720x720
This self-emptying Shark Robot Vacuum is $200 off for Cyber Monday
A Shark EZ robot vacuum cleans up under a couch.