Best Buy is having a SECRET SALE on Sony headphones and earbuds

While many people tend to associate Sony with the PlayStation gaming brand and Spider-Man movies, the truth is that they’ve been in the audio game for a long time and, as such, are one of the big players in the industry. In fact, Digital Trends crowned the Sony WH-1000XM4 as one of the best headphones on the market, although they can be a little bit expensive. Luckily for you, Best Buy is having a secret sale on many headphones, including some great Sony headphone deals, with savings up to $100!

Sony WF-C500 — $70, was $100

You can grab the Sony WF-C500 true wireless in-ear headphones for just $70, and they include a few great features you might not find on cheaper earphones, such as active noise cancellation and IPX4 water resistance. They also come with Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine, which tries to enhance compressed audio and smooth it out so that songs sound closer to how they were recorded. There are also a lot of great EQ presets for you to choose from, and if you don’t like them, you can create your custom EQ. Along with the ergonomic shape and the roughly 20 hours of battery, these in-ear headphones offer a pretty excellent all-around experience when listening to music for hours.

Sony WH-XB910N — $148, was $250

If you’re after a set of over-ear headphones, the Sony WH-XB910N wireless noise-canceling headphones offer a pretty great experience with a $100 discount, and they’re one of the best headphone deals you’re going to find today. One of the big benefits of over-ear headphones is that they’re already somewhat naturally noise-canceling, and when you add the dual-mic-powered dynamic noise cancellation of these headphones, you get an intensely quiet experience outside of what you’re listening to. Also, since you’re dealing with speaker drivers, you get much better and stronger bass than you would with earbuds, so if you tend to listen to a lot of bass-heavy music, these are the headphones to go for. There are also some other nice additions like a transparency mode, the ability to pair to two devices via Bluetooth, and adjustive sound control, which can sense what you’re doing and adjust the noise-canceling to fit it so that you only hear the most important sounds (or none at all).

Sony WF-1000XM4 — $248, was $280

If you prefer a set of in-ear headphones and want a premium experience, then the Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless noise-canceling in-ear headphones are what you should be aiming for. Beyond having improved noise-canceling technology from the new Integrated Processor V1, this new processor also helps a lot with sound quality and enables LDAC codec processing. That means that you get overall better audio quality than traditional Bluetooth audio, and with the beamforming microphone, you can have both clear music and clear communication for phone calls or Zoom meetings. As for the battery, you’re looking at eight hours, with another 16 in the charging case, for a combined 24 hours, which is pretty impressive. Finally, these earphones are integrated with both Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use either out of the box with just a couple of words. Speaking of which, there’s even a smart function that detects when you’re talking to others and automatically puts the earphones in transparency mode. As such, these are among the best earphones on the market.

Sony WH-1000XM4 — $278, was $350

If you want the best headphones on the market, bar none, the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-canceling headphones are quite possibly the best you’re likely to get without spending upward of $800. The noise-canceling in these headphones is industry-leading, and they even have an extreme version of Digital Sound Enhancement Engine for faster and better audio processing and quality. They also have great features, such as a smart talk function, the ability to sense where you are and adjust the noise-canceling as needed, and even wear-detection, so when you take the headphones off, they automatically stop playing what you’re listening to. The WH-1000XM4 headphones are the real deal and a premium experience, and while they may be a little bit on the expensive side, they’re worth the cost, especially since the only thing on an equal footing are the AirPods Max, and those often go for around $500.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations