While Beats make some of the best wireless Bluetooth headphones out there, they don’t come cheap. You’ll end up spending $300 or more for a pair, which by any measure is quite a bit to plunk down. But there’s no need to spend that kind of money though, especially with a multitude of worthy alternatives. We found great discounts on the Sony WH-1000XM3, Sony WH-CH700N, and JBL Everest 710 noise-canceling headphones so you can save big.

We’ve uncovered three options we think you should consider, which are at a fraction of the price of a pair of Beats. Two options also have noise cancellation, a features only the $350 Beats Studio 3 has.

Our first recommendation are the refurbished Sony WH1000XM3 Bluetooth Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, available for $280 from Rakuten. However, through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, if you enter the code ‘SAVE15,’ you’ll save an extra 15% off the price. This brings the price down to less than $240, which is a great price for one of Sony’s higher-end Bluetooth headphone models.

We’ve reviewed these headphones ourselves, and in the words of our own Caleb Denison, they’re “stellar.” The noise canceling works extraordinarily well, with best-in-class battery life and excellent sound quality to boot. Considering these headphones retailed for $350 at one point, you’re getting one heck of a deal here. Act fast though, as there are only a few left.

Another solid choice is Sony’s WH-CH700N Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, which are on sale online from Best Buy for $150. While you won’t get the super long battery life and sound quality of the WH1000XM’s, and the noise canceling isn’t as good, it’s one of the cheaper noise-canceling headphones out there.

There’s even a built-in microphone so you don’t have to take them off to answer a call, and built-in Google Assistant technology. They’re great as an entry-level option in our opinion, for sure.

If noise cancellation isn’t a necessity for you, and you just are looking for an extra pair of wireless headphones for the office, the gym bag, or somewhere where you might not want to bring an expensive headphone to, then take a look at JBL’s refurbished Everest 710 headphones. Normally $250, JBL is blowing them out at just $60, and you have two color options to choose from.

The neat thing about these headphones is that they feature something called ShareMe 2.0, which actually allows you to pair the headphones with another pair of Bluetooth headphones (regardless of whether they’re JBL or not). They also feature the same quality JBL sound the company is known for, and the ability to charge the headphones completely in just two hours.

