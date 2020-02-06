Walmart drops great deals on brand-name 4K TVs, up to $600 off

Switching to a 4K TV doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. With manufacturers constantly churning out new models year after year, there’s bound to be a TV that will fit your needs and budget. We’ve rounded up here 55-inch 4K TVs from top brands Sony, LG, and TCL, all of which are discounted on Walmart up to a massive $600 off. Jump on these TV deals now and score yourself a quality 4K panel under $1,000.

Sony Bravia X900F – $898 ($600 off)

Sony doesn’t market as many proprietary technologies as Samsung or LG, but it has all the necessary tech to roll out awesome TVs. The X900F model features a powerful Processor X1 Extreme, which is responsible for upscaling every scene to 4K HDR quality. Picture performance is boosted even further with the HDR remaster technology which helps analyze and optimize every object to deliver lifelike imagery on the screen. The TV also offers support for a wide array of high-dynamic range (HDR) formats, including HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision.

The combined prowess of the X-tended Dynamic Range Pro, Triluminos Display, and 4K X-Reality Pro works out to ensure vivid and accurate colors, bright whites, deep blacks, as well as crisp, refined details. Those who like playing video games and watching action-packed content will also appreciate the TV’s X-Motion Clarity, which promises an incredible refresh rate to keep fast-moving sequences clear, smooth, and with minimal blur.

This Sony Android 4K TV uses a simple interface for hassle-free searching of apps, shows, and other entertainment. It even has a Voice Search feature and built-in Google Assistant for further convenience in looking for content or controlling the TV and other connected devices. If you want to share content from your personal device directly to the big screen, you can easily do so with the Chromecast feature.

Customers also have a lot of good things to say about the X900F. Its impressive rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars includes commendations on its great picture performance, astounding color quality, and value for money. Don’t miss the chance to score this 55-inch 4K TV for only $898 – that’s a magnificent savings of $600.

BUY NOW

LG SM8600, 8-Series – $797 ($203 off)

What sets the SM8600 apart from the competition is its Nano Display Technology. This tech combines Nano Color and Nano Accuracy, which enable the TV to bring a spectrum of over a billion rich and stunning hues plus wide viewing angles. It also has a powerful and intelligent processor called a7 Gen 2 at its core, which enhances every scene in terms of color, images, and action. Further upgrading the viewing experience are the TruMotion (240 refresh rate) for smooth action in fast-paced content, plus the HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping which covers support for multi-format HDR.

LG also tossed in the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to this 4K TV. This pair of advanced technologies brings picture and sound quality to new heights, resulting in a more realistic experience in every scene. The visuals are vibrant and immersive, while the audio seems to flow around you.

The 8 Series comes with the A.I. technology ThinQ which integrates Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. This means you can use voice commands to control the TV as well as connected smart home devices. And with support for streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Showtime, and Sling, you’re in for quick and easy searching of content.

This LG 4K TV is highly recommended by Walmart customers. It earned a fantastic 4.7-out-of-5 star rating, with customers mostly raving about its sound and picture performance. Order this 55-inch TV today for only $797 instead of the usual $1,000.

BUY NOW

TCL R617, 6-Series – $499 ($151 off)

TCL is a solid option if you’re looking for some buttery 4K goodness on your TV but don’t want to break the bank. Aside from its lineup of low-cost HDR-capable 4K TVs, the company is also known as the most successful manufacturer of Roku TVs by far. The TCL R617 is a solid testament to that.

This TCL 4K TV combines the power of advanced technologies to deliver marvelous picture performance. It has Dolby Vision – a premium standard for image quality – which promises greater contrast and brightness as well as a fuller palette of rich colors. There’s also a NBP Photon feature that provides a wider color coverage that’s closer to the limits of human vision, an iPQ engine for precise and controlled color reproduction, a Contrast Control Zone for a striking contrast, and an HDR Gamma Pro for impactful HDR quality.

Browsing for content has never been easier with this Roku TV. Its intuitive interface gives you quick access to over 500,000 movies, TV shows, and other content without having to flip through complicated menus. You can either use the Roku mobile app for a fun and hands-free way to look for entertainment or the simple remote for convenient navigation and control.

Anyone looking for an affordable 4K TV with amazing quality will find love with the TCL R617. This 55-inch 4K TV normally sells for $650, but Walmart makes them available at a more palpable price of $499.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these TV deals? Head over to our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on home theater products and other electronics. Also, be sure to visit our compilation of cool gift ideas for the women or men in your life this Valentine’s Day.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations