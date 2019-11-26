Pre-Black Friday Best Buy deal: 55% off Sony ANC headphones

We know it’s tempting to hold out for Black Friday, but we’ve already found a killer deal on Sony’s WH-CH700N wireless noise-canceling headphones that we doubt you’ll be able to beat. They’re just $90 at Best Buy right now — a 55% discount off the regular price of $200 — something we haven’t seen since Amazon’s Prime Day earlier this year.

The Sony WH-CH700N are a marvel. The over-the-ear design maximizes comfort for long listening sessions, something which their 35-hour battery can easily support. With built-in NFC, pairing them with an Android phone is as easy as opening the free Sony app and holding the cans next to your phone.

They use Sony’s AINC, or Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation, which is highly effective at eliminating outside sounds. You can flip this feature on or off at the touch of a button. Sound quality is very good, helped in large part thanks to Sony’s support for all major Bluetooth codecs including SBC, AAC, aptX, aptX HD — a rarity in the wireless headphone world. Plus, Sony’s superb DSEE sound enhancement software can take even a low-quality MP3 track and make it sound far better.

Take calls with ease using the built-in microphone, or use it to speak to your choice of voice assistant. On Android phones, talk directly to Google Assistant. With iPhones, you can use Siri. But both platforms will support Amazon’s Alexa if you install the free Sony Headphones Connect app.

There are tons of wireless headphones to choose from out there, but if you want a set that offers noise cancellation, too, the field begins to narrow. We’ve selected Sony’s superb WH-1000XM3 as the best noise-canceling cans you can buy, but even on sale at drastic discounts, they’re still north of $200. That’s why this is such a good opportunity to grab the WH-CH700N. Though they may not have all of the bells and whistles of the WH-1000XM3, at this price, you’re arguably getting the most important parts for way less money.

The WH-CH700N come in three colors: Black, blue, and gray, and you charge them with the included UBS cord. A quick-charge option gives you 60 minutes of operation with just 10 minutes of charging. But if the battery dies completely, don’t worry: An included analog cable lets you use these headphones without a wireless connection too.

Not sure if this is the right deal for you? There will be plenty more headphone deals in our Black Friday section, and of course, don’t forget about Cyber Monday, too!

