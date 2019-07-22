Deals

Amazon discounts $52 off these Sony noise-canceling wireless headphones

Erica Katherina
By
sony noise cancelling headphones whc700n amazon deal wireless bluetooth over the ear wh ch700n

Sony, Beats, Sennheiser, and Bose make some of the best noise-canceling headphones. If you missed Sony’s Prime Day deal on the WH-CH700N you can still grab it for a discounted price from Amazon. Sony’s Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones (WH-CH700N) does just that. Originally $200, Amazon has made it available for only $148.

You can count on the Sony WH-CH700N to bring you some peace and quiet to your daily routine. It has everything you’d want in noise-canceling headphones – stylish and comfortable design, amazing audio quality, excellent noise cancellation, and solid battery life.

Sony built these headphones with comfort and portability in mind. The soft oval earpads are shaped to go around your ears for a snug, comfortable fit, while the metal slider on the headband lets you adjust your headphones exactly as you wish. With the earcups’ swivel design, you can easily and securely pack this pair in your suitcase or bag whenever you travel.

Enjoy your favorite tracks and shows with high-quality audio with these wireless headphones. The headphones are equipped with a Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) that restores the richness of a compressed music file, and 40mm drivers that deliver deep bass and wide frequency range. Fine-tuning the headphones is also possible via the free Sony Headphones Connect app, which lets you adjust the audio levels and digital sound field modes with a variety of presets and EQ settings. You can even set things up to mimic the style sound of an outdoor stage, club, hall, or arena, thanks to Sony’s VirtualPhones Technology (VPT).

What makes the Sony WH-CH700N particularly special is its noise cancellation features. Its digital noise-canceling tech effectively blocks out unwanted background noise for a better music experience. It also has an Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), a feature that examines background sound and adjusts it automatically for optimal performance in noisy environments such as public transport, cafes, or airports.

Powered by a built-in Li-ion battery, these Bluetooth headphones can run up to 35 hours depending on your music setting. The device has a Quick Charging feature that provides 60 minutes of playback time after 10 minutes of charging. When low on juice, you can keep on listening using the included wired cable.

From writing and studying to listening to music and watching a movie, these headphones help keep your focus no matter how loud or stressful the environment. Whether you need it for work, study, your commute, or entertainment, the Sony Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones makes an ideal everyday companion. You can order yours today on Amazon at a discounted price of $148.

Looking for more tech deals? Find more on our curated deals page.

